US-Iran peace deal: Analysts see up to 1,000-pts rally in Nifty from here

After an over 2 per cent rally on Friday, benchmark equity indices - the BSE Sensex and the Nifty jumped up to 1.7 per cent in early trade on Monday amid reports that the US and Iran have reached an agreement to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz. Reports state that the
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The US President Donald Trump confirmed a deal had been reached and said he had authorised an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports in the
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Analysts believe that the overall market sentiment has turned decisively positive following the reported US–Iran agreement and the sharp
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"The US-Iran peace deal represents a major positive catalyst for both global and domestic markets and has the potential to trigger a broad-based relief rally across sectors," says Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
The analyst adds that investors will continue to monitor the formal signing of the agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for confirmation that the de-escalation process remains on track.
. The BSE Sensex quoted around 76,600 levels - up 1.4 per cent and 1,074 points. Here's what the technical charts suggest on the Sensex and Nifty.
Sudeep Shah, Head - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities highlights that the Nifty
on the daily chart last Friday formed a sizeable bullish candle with a noticeable lower wick, indicating strong buying interest at lower levels. At close the index reclaimed its 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20-DEMA), thus the analyst expects further upside.
"Any sustainable move above the 23,770-23,800 zone could result in Nifty extending its pullback towards 23,950, followed by 24,100 levels in the short term," says Shah. On the downside, he expects immediate support for Nifty in the 23,470-23,450 zone.
Similarly, Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking reckons 23,800 as an immediate resistance. Above which, he says the Nifty may face resistance around 24,200 levels.
Going ahead, in case the Nifty is able to conquer the above two hurdles, Mishra reckons that the Nifty can potentially rally all the way to 24,600 levels - this translates into a near 1,000-point rally from Friday's close.
Echoing a similar view, Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments says that a direct up move above 24,029, will spark the next leg of upsides aiming 24,300-24,600 on the Nifty. The analyst, however, expects some volatility around 23,900 levels.
Nilesh Jain, VP- Head of technical and derivative research at Centrum Finverse says that a dip in volatility could further strengthen the bullish outlook on the Nifty.
"The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) has rebounded from lower levels and moved above the 50-mark, signalling improving strength in the underlying trend. Meanwhile, the volatility index, India VIX, declined sharply below 15, and any further easing in volatility could provide additional support to the bullish outlook," explains Jain.
Meanwhile, the analyst believes that 23,500 now remains the key psychological support for the Nifty, followed by the strong double-bottom support at 23,070.
Sensex outlook
The bias for Sensex
has turned strongly bullish as it witnessed a decisive range breakout supported by broad-based sectoral participation and strong closing near the day's high on Friday, says Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Equity Broking.
"Charts suggest that a sustained move above 76,000–76,200 resistance zone could further strengthen bullish sentiment and pave the way for an extended upside move in the coming sessions," explains Tailor.
The analyst believes that the positive momentum is likely to remain intact as long as the Sensex holds above the 74,500–74,700 support zone. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.