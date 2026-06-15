US-Iran peace deal: Analysts see up to 1,000-pts rally in Nifty from here

Technical analysts believe that the Nifty can potentially surge to 24,600 from here if it clears hurdles at 23,800 and 24,200-24,300 levels.

Market experts predict upside target of 24,600 for the Nifty amid the US-Iran peace deal triggered rally. (Photo: Shutterstock)