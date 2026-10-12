Market rerating needs earnings upgrades; buy in phases: Axis Direct CEO

A meaningful recovery in the Indian stock market will depend on improving corporate earnings, easing input cost pressures and a return of foreign investors, rather than any single market trigger, Pranav Haridasan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Axis Direct, said in an email interview with Heena Ojha. He expects markets to go through a consolidation phase before a sustained recovery, advising investors to deploy money gradually over the next two to three quarters, with a preference for large-cap stocks. Edited excerpts from the interview below:

What could trigger a meaningful market recovery in the next 6 months?

We would look at three things. First, earnings, and specifically margins. Q1FY27 Nifty PAT grew 18 per cent y-o-y, though the gains were concentrated in commodities and financials. Domestic demand indicators remain supportive, with system credit growing near 19 per cent and GST collections above ₹2 trillion for three consecutive months. The swing factor for FY27 earnings is whether input cost pressure eases enough for operating leverage to broaden the upgrade cycle.

Second, policy and the currency. The RBI raised the repo rate to 5.50 per cent while GDP grew 7.8 per cent, a move aimed at defending Rupee and anchoring inflation expectations. A sustained easing in crude would allow the RBI to pause, which would favour rate-sensitive sectors. The rupee is at its most undervalued in real effective terms since 2013, and India’s weight in the MSCI EM index has fallen to about 11 per cent from 20 per cent two years ago. In our view, a corrected market and an undervalued currency together offer foreign investors an unusual entry point.

Third, positioning. FPI ownership is at a multi-year low after about ₹2.4 trn of outflows this year, much of it rotating into the global AI trade. When crowded trades unwind, light positioning becomes a source of upside, as the inflows of July and August briefly showed. Recoveries tend to begin while sentiment is still cautious. Our view is that improving earnings visibility, not any single headline, will be the decisive trigger.

Has the market formed a bottom or is more correction ahead?

We would be careful about calling an exact bottom and would focus instead on risk-reward. At about 17 times one-year forward earnings, the Nifty trades below its long-period average of 18.4 times, and the index has delivered a negative return over two years. Our bear case of 23,030 assumed Brent at USD 110 to 120/bbl and USD/INR near 100. The index now trades below that level, with both variables tracking better. In our view, the market is discounting a more adverse outcome than the data suggests.

Earnings growth, however, remains narrow, and India VIX at around 14 indicates consolidation rather than capitulation. We would look for broad-based earnings upgrades before calling a durable bottom. We therefore expect a period of base building rather than a V-shaped recovery. Phased deployment over the next two to three quarters, with a large-cap bias, offers a better risk-reward than waiting for the perfect bottom.

In the absence of FIIs, has the market become too dependent on domestic liquidity? Are retail investors nervous?

Domestic liquidity has changed the character of this market. DIIs invested over ₹5 trillion in the cash market between January and July, more than absorbing FPI selling, and India’s beta to global equities has fallen to about 0.4 from over 1 a decade ago. Monthly SIP inflows reached a record ₹323 bn in August, up 14 per cent y-o-y. This has kept the correction orderly.

Domestic flows can cushion a correction, but a rerating requires earnings upgrades and foreign participation. Retail flows remain resilient, though there are early signs of caution that have not yet reached flows. Growth in the SIP account base has stalled, new demat additions fell about 22 per cent in FY26 and active cash market participation has declined. At the same time, mutual fund allocations have rotated from large caps towards small caps and margin funding is at record levels. Existing investors continue to take risk, while new investors are entering more slowly.

Where is the biggest opportunity in the next leg of India’s growth, and what are the key risks?

India’s next growth phase rests on rising incomes, productivity gains and the financialisation of household savings. We see the opportunity in financials and capital market intermediaries, manufacturing and infrastructure enablers, healthcare and consumption-led services. Our research favours quality BFSI, capital goods and pharma, is selective on IT and neutral on FMCG until the monsoon’s impact on rural demand is clearer.

The key risks are valuations running ahead of earnings in parts of the broader market, oil-led inflation, currency volatility, delayed private capex and the unresolved India-US trade agreement. Job creation is the risk we would watch most closely. IT services hiring has slowed as AI reshapes delivery models, and global capability centres, while adding roles, are not yet absorbing graduates at the same scale. Slower white-collar hiring and wage growth would show up first in urban discretionary spending and residential real estate.

Investors should also be mindful of governance, leverage and liquidity in private markets and unlisted structures, where valuations are marked infrequently and exits depend on market windows. These allocations need to be sized to an investor's liquidity needs. For us, the approach is disciplined participation: businesses with durable earnings, diversified portfolios and adequate liquidity.

From a business perspective, how is the prolonged market volatility affecting investor activity, trading volumes and client behaviour?

We are seeing a clear divergence. New account openings remain healthy, and clients remain engaged, but trading volumes are down 30 per cent to 40 per cent. Existing clients are holding positions, and engagement has shifted from transactions towards conversations about allocation.

The decline reflects a lack of trading opportunities and returns rather than waning interest. The index has delivered a negative return over two years, India VIX has been anchored in a narrow 13 to 15 range, and the STT increase on derivatives from April has raised the cost of activity. Active derivatives traders declined 18 per cent in FY26. Part of the leverage has migrated from options to margin trading, where the industry book stands at about ₹1.5 trn. Being fully collateralised and marked to market daily, this is a better risk-managed form of participation, though the pace of growth, particularly in stocks outside the top 500, warrants monitoring.

We view this as a pause rather than a structural decline. For the industry, it is also accelerating a shift in revenue mix from transactions towards advisory, distribution and funding, which makes earnings more resilient through the cycle.

As retail participation evolves and competition intensifies across broking and wealth management, where do you see the biggest growth opportunities over the next 2 to 3 years?

Three shifts define the opportunity. First, geography. In FY26, SIP account growth came from outside the top 30 cities. These investors need guidance more than access.

Second, the move from stocks to solutions. Investors are progressing from individual stocks to thematic and goal-based portfolios. With nearly 90 per cent of individual F&O traders incurring losses in FY26, the limits of self-directed investing are evident, and research and advice become the real differentiator. Our focus is to translate our research into model portfolios, thematic baskets and advisory relationships, with technology enabling personalisation at scale.

Third, broader participation. Global investing is gaining relevance as investors diversify beyond domestic markets, and family offices are scaling algorithmic strategies. Both require depth in research and execution.

The opportunity is not just about acquiring more investors. It is about deepening relationships with existing clients and giving them more ways to participate across products, markets and investment goals, with research and advice at the core. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.