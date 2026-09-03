Market rout brings dividend stocks in limelight: Time to switch?

The latest bout of selling in Indian equities has put dividend-paying stocks as one potential avenue for investors seeking income as market volatility rises.

On Wednesday, the Nifty 50 ended 141.35 points or 0.59 per cent lower at 23,914.45. Meanwhile, 30 stocks BSE Sensex ended 373.93 points or 0.49 per cent lower at 76,570.35. In intraday, the Nifty 50 fell 1.1 per cent to 23,786, while the Sensex declined 1.05 per cent to 76,135. The benchmark Nifty 50 index fell more than 14 per cent in the January-March quarter before recovering by around 6.9 per cent in April-June. June itself saw the Nifty gain 1.4 per cent, while the Sensex rose 2.3 per cent.

Against this backdrop, dividend-paying stocks are in focus. Data compiled by BS research from the Nifty 500 companies shows 41 companies announcing dividends in 2026. The total number of dividend announcements stood at 45 as HCLTech, Crisil, Godrej Consumer and Varun Beverages did payout twice. Among the pack, 44 were interim dividends, and one was a special dividend. Santosh Meena, Head of Research at swastika investmart, said, It is a reasonable time to add dividend stocks selectively, particularly as a defensive cushion to smooth out volatility caused by global market tensions, interest rate shifts, and crude price swings. Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura, noted that dividend stocks historically outperform major market indices during downturns, especially in terms of total returns. "While dividend stocks aren't immune to market-wide sell-offs, their yields create a natural floor for the stock price. As the stock price drops, the yield rises, which naturally brings in value investors looking for bargain income," he added.

Page Industries announced the biggest dividend in the dataset at ₹200 per share against the share price of ₹35,600. ABB follows with a ₹90 special dividend at a share price of ₹7,638.50. Ajanta Pharma announced ₹32 per share, while Bata India declared ₹25 per share. HCL Technologies announced two interim dividends of ₹24 and ₹12, taking its cumulative payout in the dataset to ₹36 per share. However, the distinction between payout and yield is important. A company can announce a large rupee dividend but still offer a relatively low yield if its stock trades at a high price. Nitant Darekar, research analyst at Bonanza, noted that dividend stocks can outperform in a falling market only when the fall is valuation-led. Over 12 months, the Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50 is roughly flat against a Sensex down about 4 per cent, highlighting that the cushion is real but thin. “It is not a defensive basket,” he said

Among the pack, Darekar noted that Coal India, Power Grid, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel and PSU banks dominate the weights, making it a commodity and credit book. “Vedanta, yielding 15 per cent and down 37 per cent, is the warning,” he said. The market backdrop may make dividend stocks more interesting, but investors should not equate dividend with equity returns, Meena said. “Dividend stocks are best deployed as a tactical, income-generating sleeve (e.g., 20–40 per cent of your equity allocation) to build resilience, rather than as a total replacement for growth equities," he said. Sustainable dividend payouts belong to companies whose cash flows comfortably cover their distributions without starving the core business of growth capital. “Look for companies with payout ratios consistently under 60–70 per cent of earnings, low debt levels, and high return on capital metrics,” Meena added.