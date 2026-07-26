Market shifts in favour of high-growth, quality stocks: PGIM India MF

The current trend is also in line with the long-term outperformance of quality-growth companies, the report said, adding that the segment has delivered a 33 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years, compared with 18 per cent for the broader top-500 universe. Paharia attributed the improving preference for quality-growth stocks to a likely recovery in foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and a stabilising domestic earnings cycle. It said that cooling crude prices and a reassessment of global artificial intelligence-related investments could make India more attractive to foreign investors. “Current macroeconomic environment, which is stable but high growth, is conducive for outperformance of high quality and high growth companies,” he said.