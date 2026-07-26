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Market shifts in favour of high-growth, quality stocks: PGIM India MF

Investors are shifting to high-quality, high-growth stocks as stronger sales, RoE and improving macro conditions drive market outperformance in FY27

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PGIM India Mutual Fund says high-quality, high-growth stocks are leading FY27 returns as improving earnings and expected FII inflows drive a shift in market leadership.
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2026 | 10:03 PM IST
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The equity market is increasingly favouring companies with above-average sales growth and return on equity (RoE), with such ‘high quality and high growth’ stocks emerging as the best-performing segment so far in 2026-27 (FY27), according to PGIM India Mutual Fund. 
The fund house classifies ‘high quality and high growth’ companies as those with above-average three-year sales growth and three-year historical return on equity (RoE). 
These stocks have returned 27 per cent so far in FY27, outperforming companies that are ‘high growth or high quality’ (18 per cent), as well as ‘low-growth and low-quality’ companies (21 per cent), the asset manager noted in a report. 
It said the current outperformance represents a reversal of the trend seen in the previous years, when low-growth and low-quality stocks outperformed. According to chief investment officer (CIO) Vinay Paharia, the shift began after the 2024 general election-related volatility and has gathered pace in the current financial year. 
The current trend is also in line with the long-term outperformance of quality-growth companies, the report said, adding that the segment has delivered a 33 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years, compared with 18 per cent for the broader top-500 universe. Paharia attributed the improving preference for quality-growth stocks to a likely recovery in foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and a stabilising domestic earnings cycle. It said that cooling crude prices and a reassessment of global artificial intelligence-related investments could make India more attractive to foreign  investors. “Current macroeconomic environment, which is stable but high growth, is conducive for outperformance of high quality and high growth companies,” he said. 
 
   

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First Published: Jul 26 2026 | 10:03 PM IST

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