Market strategy, stock ideas by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking on Thursday

Disclaimer: This article is written by Ajit Mishra, SVP, research, Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
Market view today
Markets traded volatile on Wednesday but eventually edged lower, extending the prevailing corrective trend. After a largely flat opening, the benchmark indices initially attempted a recovery, with the Sensex gaining over 500 points and the Nifty moving above 22,800. However, the recovery failed to sustain, and selling resumed in the afternoon, pushing the Nifty down to 22,620.45. On the sectoral front, realty, banking and auto led the recovery and witnessed a notable rebound. However, pharma and healthcare remained under significant pressure after their phase of steady outperformance, while metal and FMCG also ended lower. Global macro concerns continued to keep sentiment fragile. Brent crude remained elevated around $103 a barrel despite moderating somewhat from recent highs, while the US 10-year Treasury yield remained near recent highs, having touched 5.293 per cent in the previous session. Persistent foreign selling remained another major overhang, with FIIs selling nearly ₹9,980 crore on Tuesday, while the rupee remained close to the ₹96 per dollar mark. From a technical perspective, the Nifty failed to sustain the recovery above the 22,750–22,800 zone and slipped back towards the 22,600 area, keeping the broader structure firmly under pressure. The 22,600 zone remains an important immediate support, followed by the 22,400 region, while 22,750–22,800 is likely to act as the immediate hurdle and 23,000 as the major resistance. With the index continuing to trade near six-month lows and broader market participation remaining weak, the near-term setup remains cautious, warranting a selective approach and close monitoring of the key support levels. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stocks Recommendations by Ajit Mishra
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited | LTP: ₹417| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹447| Stop-loss: ₹402KOTAKBANK is displaying relative strength despite the ongoing market correction. The stock has rebounded from a key support zone, backed by the confluence of multiple moving averages, thereby forming a potential buying pivot. The price-volume setup indicates the possibility of a fresh up move following a period of triangular consolidation and base formation. It can be accumulated as per the given levels. (Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt. Ltd.) Engineers India Limited | LTP: ₹309.60| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹333| Stop-loss: ₹298ENGINERSIN continues to maintain a strong bullish structure, with the price forming higher highs and higher lows following a decisive breakout from consolidation. The stock is trading comfortably above its short-, medium- and long-term moving averages, with their positive alignment indicating sustained trend strength. Momentum remains constructive, supported by improving price action and higher volumes during the breakout, signalling strong market participation. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited | LTP: ₹225.70 | Recommendation: Sell Futures | Target: ₹217| Stop-loss: ₹230ONGC remains under pressure after witnessing a fresh breakdown below the key support zone around ₹228. The stock has also slipped below its long-term 200-week moving average, indicating further deterioration in its technical structure. Additionally, a breakdown from the broader triangular consolidation has reinforced the negative bias. Given the multiple technical breakdowns, the stock can be considered for short positions through futures within the recommended range. Click here for analyst disclaimer