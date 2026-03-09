Market volatility spikes: Should you revisit your portfolio? Experts weigh

Stock market volatility: Who doesn’t want an investment portfolio that delivers stable returns and stays afloat during market volatility? However, during periods of market turbulence, many investors tend to react emotionally and make decisions that could eat into their profits. Sudden swings in equities due to the West Asia crisis involving Iran and the US-Israel have once again highlighted how unpredictable markets can be. In such cases, what should investors do to maintain their financial stability and keep their investment goals on track?

Experts say that investors should stay calm and stick to their investment strategy rather than trying to time the market. In fact, this may be a good time to review investments and focus on diversification by spreading money across different assets like stocks, debt, and gold to reduce risk and maintain stability during tough conditions.

Why reviewing portfolio is important Gibin John, senior investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said that this is actually the right time to review portfolios and spread investments across different asset classes. Notably, the Indian stock market has experienced significant volatility since the start of the latest conflict in the Middle East. In the previous week, both the frontline indices tumbled nearly 3 per cent each. As per data, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 lost more than 4 per cent each following the escalation of tensions on February 28. On the importance of portfolio diversification, John said that asset allocation plays a crucial role in keeping a portfolio relevant, especially when different asset classes deliver varying returns. Although gold has been performing better than equity in the recent period, most investors have not participated in the gold rally.

While building a new portfolio, the ideal allocation towards gold should be around 10 per cent and a maximum of 15 per cent, said the expert. "This helps maintain diversification without exposing the investor to excessive concentration risk. Before finalising asset allocation, investors should always consider their risk appetite, investment horizon, and overall financial goals. A balanced approach ensures stability during volatility and supports long-term wealth creation," John said, while noting that maintaining adequate cash reserves is essential, as it helps capture better opportunities with lower risk during market corrections or reversals. Debt investment Experts said that investing in debt instruments can protect a portfolio from erosion and can also enhance returns. Unlike equities, debt funds typically invest in fixed-income instruments such as government securities, corporate bonds, and treasury bills, offering relatively stable returns.

Vaqarjaved Khan, CFA, senior fundamental analyst at Angel One, said that debt's role is not primarily for returns but to reduce drawdown severity so that investors don’t panic-sell equities at market bottoms. A 70/30 equity-debt portfolio lost just 2.1 per cent during last Monday's (March 2) Rs 6.8 lakh crore crash versus 3.5 per cent for a 100 per cent equity portfolio, providing a 130 bps cushion that compounds over volatility cycles. Right now, with 10-year G-Secs yielding 6.8–7 per cent and corporate bonds offering 8.5–9.5 per cent, fixed income delivers positive real returns (inflation at 5.2 per cent) along with portfolio insurance.

Gold, silver allocation in portfolio He said that investing in gold and silver can be a strategic move for diversification, as they are hedges against inflation, currency swings, and geopolitical tensions. Silver is gaining attention due to its industrial demand, and this uptick is likely to continue for now. On how an ideal rock-solid investment portfolio should look, Khan said, "An investor should aim for 60–70 per cent equities, 20–25 per cent debt/NPS, and 10–15 per cent precious metals (70 per cent gold and 30 per cent silver)." Rajesh Palviya, head of research at Axis Securities, echoed similar views, saying a portfolio that has equities, fixed income, and alternatives like precious metals shines brightest during uncertainty. He said that investors should avoid chasing rallies with big tactical bets and stick to disciplined allocation and routine rebalancing.