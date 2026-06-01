Market volatility weighs on small-town MF investors as SIP accounts fall

Manish Kothari, co-founder and chief executive officer of ZFunds, an MF distribution platform focused on B-30, said the higher closures of direct plan B-30 accounts may not mean that investors are quitting MFs.

"At ZFunds, we are seeing the opposite of panic. Close to 40 per cent of our new investors in the last six months are direct crossovers: people who started DIY, encountered volatility, and decided they would rather have someone in their corner. That migration from direct to handheld is the real signal in these numbers," he said.