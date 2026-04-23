Stock Market crash: Extending the previous session losses, Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading sharply lower on Thursday, amid weakness in global markets as the recent escalation in the US–Iran situation and elevated crude oil prices hit the investor sentiment.

The Sensex touched a low of 77,693, down 823.43 points, or 1 per cent. Likewise, the Nifty 50 hit an intraday low of 24,134.8, down 243.3 points, or 1 per cent.

Stock Market Crash: Here's why Sensex, Nifty are falling today: US-Iran tensions escalate: US President Donald Trump extended the April 22 deadline for a ceasefire with Iran, but tensions remained elevated. The US Navy continued its blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized at least two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Following the collapse of the previous round of negotiations, Pakistan had been expected to host fresh talks. However, rising scepticism surrounds the likelihood of these discussions, with the White House cancelling Vice President JD Vance’s planned visit to Islamabad after Iran pushed back against renewed diplomatic efforts.

Ponmudi R, chief executive officer at Enrich Money, said the sharp rise in crude oil prices above $103 per barrel remains the key concern, intensifying fears around inflation, India’s import bill, and overall macroeconomic balance, thereby triggering broad-based selling. Crude oil regains $100/barrel mark: The risks around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor, have pushed Brent crude prices above the $100 per barrel mark. On Thursday, Brent crude rose 1.41 per cent to $103.35 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 1.69 per cent at $94.53. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investment, said that with the duration of the war going beyond everyone’s initial expectations and the price of Brent crude bouncing back to $103, there is increasing risk to global growth in general and higher risk to India’s macros in particular.

"If Brent crude remains at an average of $100 for many months, India’s growth and corporate earnings will take a hit. The market has not discounted this yet," he added. Weak global cues: Asian markets erased early gains and turned lower as investor sentiment weakened following reports that the US had intercepted at least three Iranian oil tankers in Asian waters, raising concerns that the Middle East conflict could be prolonged. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 1 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.12 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.65 per cent. The US markets settled sharply higher in the previous session, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at fresh highs. The S&P 500 futures slipped 0.56 per cent, Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.57 per cent, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined 334 points, or 0.67 per cent.