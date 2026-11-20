Markets gained more than 2.6 per cent over the past week due to strong foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows, an appreciating rupee, and easing crude oil and commodity prices, even as global stocks faced selling pressure despite a record initial public offering (IPO) by Anthropic.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended at 25,800.60 on Friday, up 1.12 per cent, bringing its weekly gain to 2.61 per cent. Similarly, the BSE Sensex rose 1.08 per cent on Friday to close at 83,919.71, gaining 2.85 per cent over the week.

Private banks lifted the Nifty 50 by 1.1 per cent on Friday, adding Rs 1.03 trillion to their market value in a single session. The Nifty opened at 25,368 and slipped to 25,345.20 intraday. It then climbed 455-odd points to close just 8 points below the day's high of 25,808.80. The index is now 2.2 per cent below its 52-week high. On the other hand, the Nifty Bank index gained 2.49 per cent to close at 64,635.20, after hitting a fresh 52-week high of 64,680.80 intraday.

Over the week, banks added Rs 3.22 trillion, nearly 90 per cent of the Rs 3.60 trillion added by all NSE-listed companies. Global selling pressures and a hawkish Fed outlook pulled down commodity prices, boosting investor optimism in the Indian markets. As a result, domestic equities gained for the fourth consecutive week, rising 14 per cent over that period. Sumit Singhania, head of research at Bajaj Broking, said banking stocks have emerged as the biggest drivers of the November market rally, outperforming the benchmark indices on favourable domestic and global factors. “FPIs invested a record Rs 1.01 trillion in Indian equities during the first fortnight of November, with financial services alone attracting over half of the total inflows. This renewed foreign investor interest has coincided with healthy second quarter (Q2) bank earnings and continued improvement in asset quality. Improved system-wide liquidity during Q2 has also provided a supportive backdrop for the banking sector,” he said.

Sustaining this momentum will depend on credit growth, deposit mobilisation, and margin stability, supported by continued earnings growth, Singhania added. Broader markets were mixed. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.66 per cent to 62,031.00, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 0.13 per cent to 19,443.60. The Nifty Media index fell 1.68 per cent, while India VIX rose 7.54 per cent to 17.33. Osho Krishan, chief manager of technical & derivative research, Angel One, attributed the market rally to traction gained by buying momentum during the Thursday and Friday sessions, which was further reinforced by broad-based market participation and sharp stock movements. “A notable feature of the recent rally has been the Indian markets' resilience and continued decoupling from global peers, supported by sustained liquidity inflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Meanwhile, visible sectoral rotation has kept market participants engaged, creating opportunities across multiple pockets of the market,” he said.