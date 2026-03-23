Markets in panic mode: India VIX spikes 15% in trade; up 91% since Feb. 27

Indian stock market volatility surged 15.3 per cent on Monday, as West Asia conflict entered its fourth week with no sign of relief. At 10:23 AM, India VIX rallied 14.78 per cent to 26.19. Since February 27, 2025, when the war initiated, India VIX has spiked over 91 per cent.

The volatility gauge measures the market's expectation of future volatility based on Nifty50 index options contracts. It typically rises when market volatility is expected to increase, indicating higher uncertainty or risk in the near future.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex index traded 1,768 points or 2.37 per cent lower at 72,756.51. Likewise, the Nifty index tumbled 560.8 points or 2.42 per cent to 22,555.30.

Investor sentiments continued to be in a risk-off mood after the latest developments suggested that Iran has widened its warnings to target buyers of US Treasury bonds, as the Trump administration’s 48-hour ultimatum neared expiry. In a social media post on Sunday, Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that US-linked financial institutions holding American government bonds would be targeted alongside military bases. The escalating warning came after US President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran on Saturday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — a key artery for global energy shipping — or face strikes on its power plants. The deadline is set to expire on Monday evening in Washington.

Oil prices remain near $112 per barrel. Last checked, Brent crude futures rose 65 cents to $112.84 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate was at $98.75 a barrel, up 84 cents. “With the war in West Asia getting into the fourth week, there is no clarity on when the war will end. Unfortunately, the war is escalating with President Trump giving an ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours. The Iranian president’s response that “ the Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil” has prevented panic in the oil market. However, the uncertainty is huge, and markets will be waiting and watching the outcome,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments.