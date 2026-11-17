Echoing similar view, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm says the Nifty continues to face resistance around the 25,300–25,400 zone, which will be crucial for sustaining the recovery."A decisive breakout above this range could strengthen bullish momentum and pave the way towards 25,500, followed by 25,800–26,000. The index remains above its key moving averages, keeping the broader technical structure positive," the analyst said in a note.Meanwhile, analysts at Bajaj Broking expect the Nifty to consolidate in a broad range of 24,700–25,450 amid stock-specific action."Following a sharp 13 per cent rally of over 3,000 points in just 12 sessions, some consolidation is warranted. This consolidation phase is likely to make the overall trend healthier by cooling off the overbought conditions in daily oscillators," said the brokerage firm.In case of Bank Nifty, Bajaj Broking says strength above all-time high of 61,764 will open further upside towards 62,500-62,800 levels in the coming sessions. On the flip side, failure to move above 61,764 will signal consolidation, and the index may trade in the 60,200-61,764 range.