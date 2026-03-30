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Markets log worst fiscal in six years as oil shock, FPI outflows weigh

Oil price surge, persistent FPI outflows and IT sector slump drag markets to their weakest fiscal performance in six years despite strong domestic inflows

Market, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital
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A weakening rupee eroded foreign investor returns, while elevated bond yields reduced the relative appeal of equities, further dampening sentiment | (Photo: Reuters)
Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 8:07 PM IST
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India’s benchmark indices logged their weakest performance in six years in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), underperforming most global peers in a year marked by geopolitical shocks, elevated crude oil prices, and sustained foreign outflows.
 
The Nifty 50 declined 5.1 per cent during the financial year, while the Sensex fell 7.1 per cent — their worst showing since the pandemic-hit FY20. Broader markets were mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 managing gains of 1.9 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 dropped nearly 6 per cent.
 
India’s market capitalisation remained largely flat at ₹412 trillion in FY26, after retreating from a peak of ₹481 trillion on January 2, 2026.
 
After clocking high single-digit gains in the first nine months of FY26 (M9FY26) — supported by improving corporate earnings — markets lost momentum amid a sharp reversal in global flows and sectoral weakness.
 
A toxic mix of capital reallocation towards global artificial intelligence (AI) winners, an unprecedented selloff in domestic information technology (IT) stocks, and persistent foreign selling weighed heavily on sentiment. The Nifty IT index plunged 19.5 per cent in February — its steepest monthly fall since the global financial crisis in September 2008.
 
The selloff intensified towards the end of FY26 as escalating tensions in West Asia drove crude oil prices almost 80 per cent higher in just three months. This stoked concerns over inflation, external balances, and growth for India, which is a large oil importer.
 
Indian equities also lagged most Asian and emerging market (EM) peers, with the rupee sliding to record lows and bond yields hardening amid sustained oil-driven pressures.
 
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained persistent sellers, offloading a record ₹1.82 trillion in FY26. This was largely offset by robust domestic institutional investor (DII) inflows of ₹8.35 trillion, which helped cushion the downside.
 
A weakening rupee eroded foreign investor returns, while elevated bond yields reduced the relative appeal of equities, further dampening sentiment.
 
The Nifty has now declined for a fourth consecutive month, easing valuations to some extent. However, brokerages remain cautious, citing rising macroeconomic risks linked to elevated energy prices.
 
Global brokerages such as Goldman Sachs, Citi, Nomura, and UBS have lowered India’s weighting in global portfolios. They have also lowered their Nifty targets, warning that persistently high oil prices could significantly worsen the country’s macroeconomic mix.
 
“Higher-for-longer energy prices lead to a deteriorating macro mix for India,” Goldman Sachs has said, flagging risks of slower growth, higher inflation, and a wider current account deficit (CAD).
 
The brokerage cut its 12-month Nifty target to 25,900, and lowered earnings growth estimates to 8 per cent for calendar year 2026 (CY26), sharply below earlier projections.
 
It also cautioned that earnings downgrades, and concerns around AI disruption could delay the return of foreign flows.
 
Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) stated that the recent correction has improved the reward-risk balance in parts of the market but said conditions are not outright bullish.
 
“We see better reward-risk balance in more parts of the market after a decent correction in valuations… However, this is nowhere comparable to periods like March 2009 or March 2020, when we had unequivocally recommended buying the market,” KIE said in a note.
 
The brokerage added that valuations remain elevated across large swathes of consumption and investment-driven sectors, indicating limited margin of safety.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

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