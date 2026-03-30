Markets log worst fiscal in six years as oil shock, FPI outflows weigh

India’s benchmark indices logged their weakest performance in six years in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), underperforming most global peers in a year marked by geopolitical shocks, elevated crude oil prices, and sustained foreign outflows.

The Nifty 50 declined 5.1 per cent during the financial year, while the Sensex fell 7.1 per cent — their worst showing since the pandemic-hit FY20. Broader markets were mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 managing gains of 1.9 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 dropped nearly 6 per cent.

India’s market capitalisation remained largely flat at ₹412 trillion in FY26, after retreating from a peak of ₹481 trillion on January 2, 2026.

After clocking high single-digit gains in the first nine months of FY26 (M9FY26) — supported by improving corporate earnings — markets lost momentum amid a sharp reversal in global flows and sectoral weakness.

A toxic mix of capital reallocation towards global artificial intelligence (AI) winners, an unprecedented selloff in domestic information technology (IT) stocks, and persistent foreign selling weighed heavily on sentiment. The Nifty IT index plunged 19.5 per cent in February — its steepest monthly fall since the global financial crisis in September 2008.