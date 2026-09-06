Resilient demand to aid jewellery retailers maintain growth trajectory

The stocks of listed jewellery majors have outperformed the broader indices and benchmarks over the past year. The average return of key jewellery makers over the past six months and a one-year period has been 50 per cent. The top gainers are led by Sky Gold and Diamonds, Thangamayil Jewellery, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle and, more recently, Kalyan Jewellers.

The outperformance is quite stark, given that both the benchmark Nifty50 and broader markets have generated negative returns year-to-date as well as over the last six months.

Demand for gold jewellery has remained strong despite the hike in gold import duty as well as elevated and volatile gold prices. In addition to these factors, there has been further consolidation in the sector. The latest in the ongoing trend was the acquisition of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) by GRT Jewellers, with the latter paying ₹1,033 crore for a 74 per cent stake.

While gold prices, 24-carat and 10 gram, in India have trended up over the past year, prices have oscillated from a low of ₹1,21,467 in October last year to a record high of ₹1,67,965 last month. Despite the strong stock performance of jewellery retail majors, brokerages remain positive on the structural growth story and expect the top listed majors to deliver robust returns from the current levels. Titan and Kalyan Jewellers are the top picks across most brokerages. JP Morgan Research remains constructive on organised jewellery retail and reiterates its positive stance on Titan despite its strong year-to-date outperformance. Titan has gained over 25 per cent, while the Nifty50 is down 7 per cent.

Analysts led by Latika Chopra of the brokerage say their confidence is underpinned by expectations of sustained jewellery demand through Q2 and Q3 FY27, supported by an extended festive season, resilient wedding demand, and retailer initiatives aimed at driving buyer acquisition and increasing purchase occasions amid elevated gold-price volatility, with prices up 13 per cent over the past month. Helping offset higher gold prices are attractive gold-exchange programmes, accounting for 50 per cent of gold sales, lightweight and lower-carat offerings, including multiple 18-carat launches, and affordable everyday-wear collections, such as Tanishq’s sub-₹50,000 Joy of Dressing range. These are expanding accessibility and broadening consumer participation across price points.

Jewellery majors reported average revenue growth of 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the June quarter, backed by rising gold prices and sustained consumer demand driven by weddings and the festive season, despite the customs duty hike in May. Chetan Mahadik and Vijay Jangir of Systematix Research point out that the June quarter was defined by extreme volatility, with gold prices rising as much as 60 per cent Y-o-Y. The increase in customs duty on gold from 6 per cent to 15 per cent initially softened demand in May before it normalised in June. While Akshaya Tritiya drove exceptional sales growth, the period of Adhik Maas, considered inauspicious, led to a temporary postponement of wedding-related purchases. To maintain affordability at high price points and bridge the gap created by gold price inflation, retailers recalibrated their offerings to include more 9-carat, 14-carat and 18-carat options. The brokerage has a buy rating on Bluestone Jewellery.

In the medium term, the triggers are the rising share of the organised sector as well as value-added products. Analysts led by Naveen Trivedi of Motilal Oswal Research point out that the sector's long-term theses remain around two powerful structural tailwinds: formalisation and premiumisation. The share of the organised sector has nearly doubled to 40-45 per cent of the ₹8.5 trillion jewellery market in FY26 from 20-25 per cent in FY19. Leading retailers are expanding their customer base and increasing spend per customer through premiumisation, omnichannel expansion, and a higher studded mix. The brokerage expects organised leaders to further widen their competitive advantage through superior scale, sourcing, funding access and capital efficiency. These structural advantages are becoming increasingly difficult for smaller and unorganised players to replicate, particularly in a volatile gold-price environment, reinforcing the ongoing shift towards organised retail.