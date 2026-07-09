Markets rebound: Sensex soars 820pts intraday, Nifty at 24,134; key reasons

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Thursday after a sharp fall in the previous session amid foreign fund inflows and buying in blue-chip stocks. The BSE Sensex made an intraday high of 77,326.65, up 823 points or 1.07 per cent. The Nifty 50 touched a high of 24,134.70, up 255 points, or 1.07 per cent.

Earlier on Wednesday, both the benchmarks tumbled more than 2 per cent each on renewed West Asia tension.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that there are market indications that things may not deteriorate as feared.

"The crisis will reemerge only if the tensions lead to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz again and consequently crude spiking above $ 100. The present futures do not reflect such a pessimistic scenario," he said.

As of 11:20 AM, the BSE Sensex was trading in the green to quote 505 points, or 0.66 per cent higher at 76,995. The Nifty 50 was up 138 points, or 0.58 per cent at 24,022. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty index jumped more than 2.3 per cent, followed by Nifty FMCG, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Cement -- up more than 1 per cent each. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 outperformed with a gain of 1.25 per cent and 1.52 per cent, respectively. India VIX, the fear gauge index, dropped 10 per cent to 13.27, indicating a significant reduction in anxiety among traders.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The market breadth turned positive as the advance decline ratio was heavily favoured the bulls. A total of 2,492 stocks advanced , while 599 declined. Stock market rally today: Key reasons Oil prices: Vijayakumar said that geopolitics has again played spoilsport with the Indian market, which has been slowly strengthening. He said that the spike in Brent crude is a concern for the market, but September crude is trading at $76, which means the market doesn’t believe that the situation will aggravate. "Globally, markets haven’t panicked. But the scenario needs to be watched closely," he said.

At last check, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 1 per cent at USD 78.80 per barrel in futures trade. FII activity: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,962.80 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Vijayakumar said that another important trend is that the trend of FIIs turning buyers continues. During the last four trading days, FIIs have been buyers in India. "They have bought equity for Rs 3954 crores in the cash market in the last four days. This trend may continue if crude remains stable. Large caps generally, and in financials and automobiles in particular, are likely to remain resilient," he said.

Sensex expiry: Today is also the weekly expiry for Sensex. An expiry session is typically marked by high volatility due to traders rolling over their futures and options (F&O) positions. "Today's Sensex weekly expiry could spike intraday volatility as traders roll positions and adjust exposures," Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities, said. Value buying: A strong buying activity was seen in largecap stocks a day after one of the sharpest sell-offs in recent weeks. From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel gained 3.3 per cent to become the top gainer. Sun Pharma, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, and IndiGo added more than 2 per cent each. Heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were up nearly 1 per cent each. As per BSE data, Airtel, HDFC Bank, and RIL together contributed nearly 300 points to the Sensex's rally.

Asian markets gain: Asian shares climbed as semiconductors got a respite from heavy selling, though gains were capped by a surge in oil prices. South Korea's Kospi index gained more than 4 per cent in intraday move, before paring the gains to trade flat. Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.4 per cent to break a three-day losing streak. Nifty recovers from support: Devarsh Vakil said that yesterday's decisive breach of key Nifty support levels at 24,200 and 24,000 weakens the short-term trend. The next support zone is located in the 23,817-23,645 band, derived from the upward gap formed on 15 June 2026. On the upside, 24,000 has now turned into immediate resistance.