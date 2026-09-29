Markets ride expiry-day seesaw as derivatives swings jolt Nifty

Indian markets saw the second-highest volume ever during the closing auction session (CAS) on Tuesday, coinciding with the Nifty’s half-yearly rebalance and the September monthly expiry.

The Nifty ended 0.28 per cent lower at 22,716.2 on Tuesday, after falling as much as 0.9 per cent intraday. The Sensex closed at 72,529.07, down 0.33 per cent.

The large swings were caused by heightened derivatives activity on Tuesday.

“We saw some sharp swings in the Nifty on expiry day, especially due to the short covering seen in the 22,800 put options just at the start of the day’s trading,” said Shai Coelho, founder of direct market data vendor Vtrender. “Traders who had deployed a straddle — where they shorted both calls and puts of 22,800 — panicked and were forced to cover these shorts once markets opened lower, due to which the index saw a major dip and volumes for the contract rose to nearly a million around 9.45 am,” he said.

On Monday morning, the 22,800 put opened at ~8.4 when the Nifty was at 23,065 and touched a high of ~233 on Tuesday. On the National Stock Exchange, turnover during the CAS was at ~24,503.7 crore, the second-highest since its implementation in August. Nearly 34 per cent of this volume came from only two stocks — BSE and Wipro — as the former replaced the latter in the benchmark Nifty 50. US 10-year Treasury yields were around 5.22 per cent on Tuesday evening, while Brent crude prices cooled slightly to $103.3 per barrel. Among Asian markets, Taiwan slipped 0.8 per cent, Japan shed 0.6 per cent, Hong Kong declined 0.5 per cent, and South Korea eased 0.3 per cent, while China gained 0.2 per cent.

Macroeconomic (macro) conditions still signal weakness in the Indian markets. “The relentless selling from foreign institutional investors continues to weigh on Indian markets, amid rising US bond yields and crude prices, which could add to inflationary pressures,” said Siddhartha Khemka, senior group vice-president and head of retail research (wealth management) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. “Following the 7 per cent correction in the Nifty over the past seven weeks, valuations have become more comfortable, while domestic earnings and gross domestic product data remain supportive.” Broader markets remained weaker, with the Nifty Midcap 150 and Smallcap 250 falling 1 per cent and 0.65 per cent, respectively. The India Volatility Index, or Vix, fell 2.3 per cent to 13.32.