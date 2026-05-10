West Asia situation, crude prices likely to steer stock markets this week

Stock markets are expected to remain sensitive to geopolitical developments this week, with investor attention firmly focused on events surrounding the ongoing USIran situation and crude oil prices, analysts said.

Besides, the rupee-dollar trend and trading activity of foreign investors would influence trading in the markets, they noted.

"Markets this week are expected to remain highly volatile and largely driven by geopolitical headlines, with investor attention firmly focused on developments surrounding the ongoing USIran situation," Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Brent crude oil will remain a critical macro variable for market direction, he said.

"A sustained decline in crude prices below the USD 90 mark, or meaningful progress towards de-escalation, could support relief rallies across risk assets. Conversely, prolonged geopolitical uncertainty or renewed tensions may continue to weigh on sentiment and keep volatility elevated," Ponmudi added. Inflation data announcements during the week would also guide markets' movement, an expert said. Meanwhile, Canara Bank, Tata Power Company, Bharti Airtel, DLF, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and JSW Steel would announce their quarterly earnings this week. Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, "Indian equities are expected to remain highly sensitive to geopolitical developments in the near term, with markets likely to trade within a broader range. Key macro events include India's April CPI inflation data, which will be closely tracked for implications on the RBI's rate outlook, alongside US April CPI and PPI prints that could materially shape Fed rate-cut expectations, bond yields and global risk sentiment." Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 414.69 points or 0.53 per cent, and the NSE Nifty went up by 178.6 points or 0.74 per cent.