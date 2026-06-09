Home / Markets / News / Marsons jumps 12% on bagging ₹9.48 crore order from West Bengal utility

Marsons jumps 12% on bagging ₹9.48 crore order from West Bengal utility

The stock was in demand after Marsons received an order from West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company for the repairing, 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers

Marsons share
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 11:40 AM IST
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Marsons shares zoomed 12.4 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹136.7 per share. The stock was in demand after the company received an order from West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company for the repairing, inspection, and testing of 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers, including transportation to and fro. 
At 10:53 AM, Marsons’ share price pared some gains and was up 8.88 per cent at ₹132.4 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.02 per cent at 73,540.3. 
“We are pleased to announce that our company has received an order for “Repairing, Inspection and Testing of 50MVA, 132/33 KV Power Transformers including to & fro Transportation” worth ₹9,48,36,600.00 (incl. GST) (Nine Crore Forty Eight Lakhs Thirty Six Thousand and Six Hundred only) from West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd,” the filing read.  
The order is valued at ₹9.48 crore, inclusive of goods and services tax (GST), and is to be executed within 6-12 months. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not constitute a related party transaction.  READ | JSW Infra well placed to ride port-led growth; MOFSL says Buy for 40% gain 
Marsons is a Kolkata-based transformer manufacturer with over six decades of experience in the design, manufacture, and supply of electrical power transformers. The company holds the distinction of being the only transformer manufacturer in Eastern India — including the North Eastern Region — that builds extra-high voltage (EHV) transformers. 
From its origins in distribution transformers supplying electricity to Bengal's growing industrial belt, Marsons has expanded steadily across the voltage spectrum — from medium voltage and high voltage to EHV transformers that connect major power stations to India's national grid. This progression reflects the company's deep engineering expertise and its role in supporting India's expanding power transmission infrastructure. 
The company is strategically positioned to benefit from India's accelerating power sector investment cycle, including the expansion of the transmission network, grid modernisation, and the integration of renewable energy sources — all of which are driving sustained demand for high and extra-high voltage transformers across the country.
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 11:40 AM IST

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