While announcing the September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) earnings on October 27, 2026, Maruti Suzuki India said the company’s operating profit or earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined 17 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,803.7 crore compared to ₹3,382.0 crore in Q2FY26 owing to West-Asia conflict-linked commodity increases.

Additionally, a correction in industrial metal prices, particularly copper and aluminium, provided further support to the sector. The decline in these commodities, driven by a stronger US dollar and concerns over global demand, could ease input-cost pressures for automobile manufacturers and support operating margins in the coming quarters.

Sanjeev Prasad, MD & Co-Head at Kotak Institutional Equities, see a high probability of a quick resolution to the Iran-US conflict, which could lead to a sharp decline in crude oil prices (after a few months of inventory replenishment by China and other countries) on improved supply-demand balance, a resultant improvement in India’s macroeconomic position and continued strength in the Indian market, especially for large-cap names in commodities, financials, telecommunications, etc. that offer meaningful value. The brokerage firm ruled out a prolonged West Asia conflict even though tail risks remain.The positive momentum in auto stocks was primarily driven by a decline in global crude oil prices, with Brent and WTI crude falling in the previous session amid expectations of a global supply surplus. Lower crude prices are favourable for the automobile industry as they help moderate fuel-related inflation, reduce transportation and logistics expenses, and improve vehicle affordability, potentially supporting consumer demand, said Seema Srivastava, senior research analyst at SMC Global.