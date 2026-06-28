Maruti Suzuki on track to sustain market share gains as demand picks up

Strong passenger vehicle (PV) growth in the June quarter till date, recovery in the entry-level segment, easing supply-related issues and market share gains are positive triggers for the PV market leader. Though lower fuel prices are positive and rural markets have registered robust growth, the impact of El Niño could hit demand, going ahead.

The stock is down 17 per cent over the last six months and is trading at 26 times its 2026-27 (FY27) earnings estimates. Boosted by lower crude oil prices, the near-term trigger for the stock would be the performance in June after the strong show in May. Goldman Sachs Research believes that during periods of cooling fuel prices, demand comes back fastest in entry-level cars and premium hatchbacks in the PV segment. It expects Maruti Suzuki to be best-positioned to see an added leg of volume growth. Motilal Oswal Research, too, believes that with crude oil settling at lower levels, this is also likely to help drive down raw material costs as well.