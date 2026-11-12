Matrimony.com shares snapped their three-session winning streak on Thursday, declining as much as 5 per cent in intraday trade after ICICI Securities downgraded the stock following the company's September quarter results (Q2FY27).

The stock opened marginally higher at ₹612.10 but soon reversed course to trade in the red, hitting an intraday low of ₹580 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 11:30 AM, Matrimony.com shares were trading 3.6 per cent lower at ₹588.

The decline came after the stock had gained around 11 per cent over the previous three trading sessions.

Matrimony Q2FY results According to the company's statement, its consolidated profit in Q2FY27 increased by 167.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹20.7 crore. The company had earned a profit of ₹7.8 crore in Q2 of FY26.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex pares 400 pts from day's high, Nifty below 25,300; M&M, TCS top losers Its revenue in the September quarter of FY27 grew by nearly 18 per cent to ₹134.8 crore, compared with ₹114.6 crore reported in a year-ago period. Ebitda surged by 144.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹30.3 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded by 1,170 bps to 22.5 per cent from 10.8 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year. Matrimony billion in Q2 Billing for the three-month quarter under review stood at ₹131.1 crore, reflecting a growth of 10.7 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.

The matchmaking services’ billings grew 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹130.3 crore and marriage services’ billings declined 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹0.8 crore. Matrimony adds 3 lakh paid subscriptions The company said that it added 3.02 lakh paid subscriptions in Q2, showing a growth of 26.6 per cent Y-o-Y. Following the results, ICICI Securities said that revenue growth accelerated due to a 15–20-day advancement of the festive calendar this year (FY27). Billings growth was volume-led: paid subscriptions grew 26.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 300k, helped by shorter-duration packages, while Average Transaction Value (ATV) declined 12.2 per cent Y-o-Y. The brokerage believes that improving affordability of services is a notable step to bolster the medium-term growth outlook.

The management has guided for single-digit billings growth in Q3FY27 while revenue growth could remain in double digits. According to the management, matchmaking billings growth is expected to slow to single digits Y-o-Y because Shraddh and Navratri fall in Q3 this year vs Q2 last year. Management expects billings to catch up in Q4, which is a seasonally a strong quarter. Matrimony share price target ICICI Securities said that given the recent rally, it downgraded the stock to 'Add' with a revised target price of ₹690 (earlier ₹650). The brokerage added that improved visibility of growth or capital return to investors could trigger a further re-rating.