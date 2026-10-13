Max Healthcare slips 20% in 3 weeks, stock hits over 2-year low; here's why

Max Healthcare Institute share price movement

Max Healthcare Institute’s share price hit an over two-year low at ₹843, falling 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume.

In the past three trading days, the stock price of the hospital company slipped 7 per cent on reports that the government plans to extend 30 per cent price caps to non-scheduled cancer drugs to address concerns around excessive trade mark-ups and improve affordability.

Currently, Max Hospital quotes at its lowest level since August 2024. In the past three weeks, it declined 20 per cent, and has corrected 31 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,221.10 touched on October 23, 2025.

At 10:45 AM, Max Healthcare quoted 2 per cent lower at ₹851.80, compared to a 0.65 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 3.52 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Why Max Healthcare’s stock price hit 2-year low? ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: HCLTech, TCS lead 400-pt gain in Sensex; Nifty IT rises over 3% According to media reports, the Government of India plans to extend the 30 per cent price caps to non-scheduled cancer drugs to address concerns around excessive trade mark-ups and improve affordability. Although near-term margin could be impacted, analysts at Jefferies in the hospital sector report said that they believe this will be transitory but importantly, regulatory uncertainty eases for now. Concerns around consumable markup remain but any impact on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) is likely to be manageable.

Meanwhile, Max Healthcare operates in a highly regulated healthcare industry that has witnessed continuous regulatory interventions over the years. Measures such as capping stent and knee implant prices, and stricter compliance requirements adversely impacted profitability in the past. The central government health scheme (CGHS) implemented revised package rates for medical procedures effective October 13, 2025. Max Healthcare has relatively higher exposure to CGHS patients at hospitals such as Mohali, Dwarka, Vaishali, Bathinda, BLK, Shalimar Bagh, and Dehradun, largely owing to the sizeable retired government employee population in these catchment areas, according to Care Ratings (CareEdge Ratings). With rising preference towards brands, higher quality and organised diagnostics and self-awareness among masses with increasing insurance penetration, there is a high competition in the healthcare sector from other established brands such as Fortis, Apollo, and Medanta among others. However, comfort is drawn from the sizeable presence of Max as a brand and footprint with an established position of its hospitals.

Going forward, Max Healthcare's prospects will depend on its ability to improve its profitability, continued scale-up of operations, ramp-up of new and acquired units and to manage competitive pressures in the sector by further diversifying in other geographies or expand through asset-light adjacencies, ‘Max Labs’, and Max Homes, the rating agency said in its rationale dated October 12, 2026. However, CareEdge Ratings believes Max Healthcare's revenue would continue to grow at a healthy rate from FY27-FY29 supported by bed additions, sustenance of occupancy levels at the overall level and improvement in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) due to a change in case mix. Ramp up from recent bed additions, which are underway, will contribute to the company’s overall improvement in operational efficiencies going forward, considering increased ARPOBs, occupancy rates, and a higher proportion of superior surgical mix.