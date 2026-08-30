Mcap of 7 of top 10 most valued firms erodes ₹1.13 trn, Airtel worst hit

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most-valued firms eroded by ₹1.13 trillion last week, with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggards, in-tandem with a bearish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined 276.32 points, or 0.35 per cent, and the NSE Nifty dipped 76.35 points, or 0.31 per cent.

"Indian equity markets ended the week on a cautious note, extending their recent corrective phase as concerns over global interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty and volatility surrounding the new closing auction session weighed on investor sentiment," Ajit Mishra -- SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Although markets recovered sharply on Friday, supported by strong buying in IT stocks following upbeat global technology cues, the benchmark indices remained under pressure for the third consecutive week, he added. While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and Hindustan Unilever faced erosion from their market valuation, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the winners. The valuation of Bharti Airtel tumbled ₹40,500.85 crore to ₹11,74,462.30 crore. Reliance Industries' valuation eroded ₹40,056.32 crore to reach ₹17,38,119.27 crore. The market valuation of HDFC Bank dropped ₹11,558.35 crore to ₹11,09,600.70 crore and that of Bajaj Finance fell ₹10,086.05 crore to ₹6,70,535.57 crore.