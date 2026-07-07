MCX, BSE shares fall up to 5.5%, extend losses to 4th day; here's why

Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that MCX's overall ADT has dipped due to new Bank Guarantee (BG) rules from the RBI, where BG issued to brokers must now be backed by 100 per cent collateral against 50 per cent previously. Options Notional ADT has declined 71 per cent M-o-M while Options Premium average daily turnover (ADTO) is down 40 per cent M-o-M.
"Impact of the new BG norms is higher than expected. Although it is too early to ascertain the structural impact from the new regulations and the trend of decline in ADT need be monitored over next few weeks," he said, adding that near-term ADT trend uptick would be a key monitorable for fresh entry. NSE outpaces BSE, MCX in product mix: Jefferies Jefferies on capital market players
Another factor that has added to the negative sentiment in BSE and MCX shares on Tuesday was the Jefferies report. The IPO-bound National Stock Exchange (NSE), the note siad, has a more diversified product mix than BSE and MCX, and accounts for more than 90 per cent share in most categories. It added that NSE has built a tech product suite similar to the global peers and is expanding in commodities.
"It appears to be the most diversified exchange offering equity cash, index options, single stock options, equity futures, commodity F&O, bonds, and currency derivatives. NSE has >90 per cent market share in most categories except index options and commodity F&O," Jefferies said.
According to Jefferies, NSE's higher clearing market share and premium to notional turnover in equity options has resulted in higher profitability relative to BSE.
NSE is targeting to launch its IPO, estimated at around ₹30,000 crore, in September. The listing will bring all three major exchange operators onto Dalal Street. ==========================================================
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