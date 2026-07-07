MCX, BSE shares fall up to 5.5%, extend losses to 4th day; here's why

Notably, the updated capital exposure norms involve how banks extend credit to stockbrokers and other capital market intermediaries. The new norms are aimed at barring bank finance for proprietary trading by brokers.

Over the past four trading sessions, MCX shares have declined nearly 10 per cent, while BSE has fallen around 8 per cent over the same period.

What is proprietary trading?

Proprietary trading refers to trades done by brokers and other financial institutions using their own capital. In other words, proprietary trading involves financial institutions like stock brokers using their own funds to trade and earn profits.

Analysts said that the impact on the market because of the new norms is visible with a drop in trading volumes. Post implementation of the new norms, volumes on BSE on the first two trading days in July fell between 7 per cent and 10 per cent compared to the same days in the previous week.

The options premium average daily turnover (ADT) for MCX fell nearly 40 per cent to ₹5,632 crore in the first three trading days in July, compared to ₹9,338 crore in the previous month.