MCX India, Ather, Welspun Corp: Analyst decodes charts of Aug top winners

Ather Energy

Welspun Corp

MCX India moved choppily in the past few sessions; nevertheless, the structure remains constructive, says Amit Trivedi of YES Securities.The analyst believes that the prior month's up move ensures a shift of range on the upside. He expects support for the stock near ₹3,100, and a likely upside target price around ₹3,550 levels.Current Market Price: ₹1,696Following a moderate price correction, Trivedi believes that Ather Energy has regained momentum on the upside."After breaking through the recent high, the stock managed to sustain above it. Minor cool-off/consolidation is possible due to the overbought condition on short-term charts," explains the analyst.On the upside, Trivedi expects the stock to rally all the way to ₹1,840 levels.Current Market Price: ₹2,550