MCX shares jump 4% to hit 52-week high after multifold rise Q4 PAT

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) surged 3.8 per cent to a 52-week high of ₹3,215 on Monday, May 11, outperforming an otherwise weak market after the commodity derivatives exchange reported nearly a threefold jump in profit after tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter of FY26.

Investor sentiment was further supported by the company’s announcement of a dividend of ₹8 per equity share (face value ₹2 each) for FY26. The dividend, however, remains subject to shareholders’ approval at the company’s ensuing 24th Annual General Meeting.

The counter continues to witness strong buying interest from investors. At 11:36 AM, MCX shares were trading at ₹3,193.65, up 3.12 per cent. In contrast, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 912 points, or 1.18 per cent, at 76,415 levels.

MCX Q4FY26 results During Q4FY26, the company’s PAT surged 291 per cent to ₹530 crore from ₹135 crore reported in Q4FY25 . Revenue from operations jumped 205 per cent to ₹889 crore from ₹291 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 271 per cent to ₹703 crore during the quarter under review, compared with ₹189 crore in Q4FY25. Key business and operational highlights for FY26 MCX ranked as the world’s largest commodity options exchange and the fourth-largest commodity exchange globally in 2025, based on the number of contracts traded, according to FIA data. The exchange reported strong growth across bullion, metals and energy segments, with year-on-year average daily turnover (ADT) growth in F&O of 496 per cent in bullion, 116 per cent in metals and 29 per cent in energy. Balanced growth was seen across futures and options segments. Revenue from futures stood at ₹693 crore, up 136 per cent, while options revenue rose 109 per cent to ₹1,398 crore. MCX expanded its product suite with the launch of Electricity Futures, BULLDEX Options, Cardamom Futures, Nickel Futures, Gold Ten Futures, Gold Monthly Options and Silver Monthly Options. Traded clients increased to 20.9 lakh in FY26 from 13 lakh in FY25, alongside healthy growth in new members, financial institutions and corporate participation. Delivery-driven contracts remained robust, with Gold at 21 MT, Silver at 401 MT and Base Metals at 95,781 MT. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Management commentary Commenting on the financial performance, Praveena Rai, managing director and chief executive officer of MCX, said: “Our operating revenue more than doubled, growing by 113 per cent year-on-year, reflecting our focused strategy, strong execution, increased participation across all segments, new members and new products.”