MCX shares rise over 3% in weak market; m-cap tops ₹70,000 crore

MCX share price today: Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) rose over 3.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹2,764 on Monday, April 13, despite the subdued market sentiment. The stock has continued its gaining streak and gained nearly 9 per cent in the last four sessions.

According to media reports, international brokerage Morgan Stanley has upgraded the rating on MCX to 'Overweight' from 'Equal-weight' and revised the 12-month target price to ₹3,270, compared to ₹2,550 earlier. The target price implies a potential upside of 22.5 per cent from Friday, April 10, closing price of ₹2,669.40.

As per exchange data, today's trading activity saw a multifold rise in volumes. A total of 3.48 million shares of the company changed hands, and the turnover was ₹945.43 crore. The relative strength index was at 61.9, indicating the stock is neither oversold nor overbought.

​Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, said MCX has maintained a firm rally and remains in positive territory, supported by rising trading volumes and a strong financial performance. The optimism surrounding the stock is well-founded, following a robust last quarter where both the top line and bottom line saw significant growth.

"For investors with a long-term horizon, the outlook remains positive; we recommend holding the stock and utilising dips as an opportunity to accumulate," he added.

In a recent report, domestic brokerage HDFC Securities reiterated its 'Buy' rating on MCX stock, citing its compelling growth story, powered by new product launches, a stable technology platform, regulatory tailwinds, and rising commodity participation. The brokerage raised its target price to ₹2,950 from ₹2,780.