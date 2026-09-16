Paytm, Pine Labs: Jefferies, Goldman decode MDR impact on UPI payments

Paytm and Pine Labs are set to benefit big from National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) move to introduce a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on P2M transactions above ₹2,000, starting October 15, 2016, said brokerages.

Jefferies said that MDR on UPI comes ahead of estimates and is "higher than expectations" of 25bps, while Emkay Global believes that this development lifts the revenue pool for the industry and will make the payment business structurally self-sustaining and also the business model much more resilient.

"Industry revenue opportunity can be ₹150-180 billion, and participants will share across issuer, app, acquirer and banks," Jefferies said in its report.

Distribution of the 40bps MDR: According to Emkay Global, issuing bank (16bps), acquiring bank (12bps), Payer TPAP (8bps), and Payer PSP bank (consumer handle, 4bps). While the issuing bank keeps the major part of the MDR, acquirers like Paytm and Pine Labs would keep the share of 12bps of the acquiring bank. Paytm On Paytm, Jefferies said that it sees potential for earnings upside from UPI MDR and further raised earnings for FY28-29 by 10-12 per cent to factor in a 40bps revenue pool after making adjustments for exemptions, competitive pricing and other aspects. It has also raised FY27 profit by 18 per cent, factoring in a slight benefit in FY27 as well.

ALSO READ: Paytm, Mobikwik rally up to 7% as NPCI levies charge on UPI transactions Jefferies has retained a 'Buy' rating on Paytm and raised the target price to ₹2,150 (from ₹2,100), reflecting the rise in earnings. Paytm to gain from UPI MDR On conservative assumptions of 10bps realised take-rates for Paytm, Emkay Global estimates FY28 UPI MDR revenue of ₹11.2 billion. The present value of this stream adds ₹434 billion to its valuation for the company, prompting it to increase the target price to ₹2,400, with a 'Buy' rating. Pine Labs Jefferies said that Pine Labs' merchant acquiring and payment acceptance franchise positions it to benefit from MDR on eligible UPI transactions