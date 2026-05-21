Medplus Health zooms 11% as Q4 profit jumps 25% YoY; revenue up 24%

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,864.39 crore, as compared to ₹1,509.6 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 23.5 per cent.

The company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹107.63 crore, as compared to ₹80.33 crore, Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin stood at 5.8 per cent against 5.3 per cent a year ago.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE MedPlus Health Services is a pharmacy retail chain, founded in 2006 by Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, a doctor-turned-entrepreneur who serves as Founder, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer. The company was established with the vision of building a trusted pharmacy brand that offers genuine medicines while improving value for customers through technology-driven supply chain efficiencies.

MedPlus operates over 5,000 stores across 800-plus cities in 10 states — Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh — making it one of the most geographically diversified pharmacy retailers in India. The company employs over 28,000 permanent full-time employees across its operations.