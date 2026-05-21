Medplus Health zooms 11% as Q4 profit jumps 25% YoY; revenue up 24%
In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Medplus Health reported a net profit of ₹63.97 crore, as compared to ₹51.32 crore a year ago, up 24.6 per centSI Reporter Mumbai
Medplus Health Services shares zoomed 11.3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,020.35 per share. However, at 10:01 AM, Medplus Health’s share price
pared some gains, but was still up 8.67 per cent at ₹995.55 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.37 per cent at 75,596.27.
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,864.39 crore, as compared to ₹1,509.6 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 23.5 per cent.
The company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹107.63 crore, as compared to ₹80.33 crore, Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin stood at 5.8 per cent against 5.3 per cent a year ago.
MedPlus Health Services is a pharmacy retail chain, founded in 2006 by Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, a doctor-turned-entrepreneur who serves as Founder, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer. The company was established with the vision of building a trusted pharmacy brand that offers genuine medicines while improving value for customers through technology-driven supply chain efficiencies. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE
MedPlus operates over 5,000 stores across 800-plus cities in 10 states — Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh — making it one of the most geographically diversified pharmacy retailers in India. The company employs over 28,000 permanent full-time employees across its operations.
Beyond retail pharmacy, MedPlus has a diversified business model spanning wholesale distribution, manufacturing, and contract manufacturing of private label pharmaceutical, wellness, and FMCG products, import, and full-fledged diagnostic centres. Its omni-channel platform allows customers to access its services through physical stores as well as digital channels, including medicine ordering via WhatsApp — reflecting its focus on technology-led customer convenience.