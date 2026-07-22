MedPlus shares tumble 18% after Q1 profit sinks 22%; should you buy?

Medplus Health Services Ltd.'s share price fell 17.65 per cent intraday on Wednesday, after the company released weak June quarter (Q1FY27) results.

The counter came under pressure after net profit of Medplus Health Services declined 21.67 per cent to ₹33.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against ₹42.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

Meanwhile, the pharma company's sales rose 21.84 per cent to ₹1,879.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against ₹1,542.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

MedPlus Health Services is among the largest retail pharmacy chain domestically. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad and it wa founded in 2006

MedPlus has an established base of operations in 13 states and 1 union territory with key urban centers at Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Visakhapatnam, the company said in the exchange filing. Brokerage view on MedPlus Health Services Nomura | Buy | ₹1,190 Brokerage firm Nomura noted that, MedPlus "reported a weak Q1FY27 compared to our assumptions. Sales increased at a "heathy pace" of 22 per cent y-o-y, 1 per cent ahead of our estimate. Gross profit growth at 14 per cent y-o-y was the slowest in four years, with gross margin down 163bp y-o-y.

It added that the weak quarterly results were led by private label slowdowns and rising overhead expenses "Most of the decline was due to lower contribution from the pharma private label, which recorded only 2 per cent growth y-o-y. The step-up in franchisee sales also contributed to the y-o-y gross margin decline to some extent. Overhead expenses significantly increased, with pharmacy salaries up 30 per cent y-o-y" All this cumulatively resulted in operating Ebitda declining 11 per cent y-o-y and came in 29 per cent below the brokerage's forecast. However, Nomura maintained "Buy" rating on the stock with unchanged target price of ₹1,190.

Medplus Health Services share price Medplus Health Services Ltd.'s share price fell 17.65 per cent intraday to ₹653 apiece. As of 11:51 AM the stock was trading 13.72 per cent down at ₹684 apiece. The stock has has significantly underperformed the broader market across all key time periods. The stock has declined 16.48 per cent over the past one week and 19.12 per cent in the last one month, compared with declines of 0.25 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively, for the Nifty Total Market index. The underperformance extends over longer periods as well. MedPlus has fallen 16.86 per cent year-to-date and 25.33 per cent over the past one year, while the Nifty Total Market index has slipped 2.37 per cent and 0.31 per cent, respectively. Over the last three years, the stock has lost 28.39 per cent, in sharp contrast to the benchmark index, which has gained 38.62 per cent during the same period.