Meesho's valuation woes prompt Nomura to assign 'Reduce' tag; stock down 5%

Meesho share price target: Shares of e-commerce platform Meesho came under pressure on Friday after Nomura initiated coverage with a ‘Reduce’ rating, citing its premium valuation to other ecommerce

platforms.

The brokerage has set a target of ₹167 on the stock, implying a downside of 28 per cent from the previous close of 233.

On the bourses, Meesho shares touched an intraday low of ₹220.40, down 5.4 per cent, in early morning deals.

Meesho, which made its Dalal Street debut in December 2025, has more than doubled from its IPO price of ₹111. So far in 2026, the stock has gained 23 per cent.

As of 10:40 AM, Meesho shares were trading 4.5 per cent lower at ₹222.35, compared with a 0.04 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates According to Nomura, unlike most other platforms, Meesho has an asset-light model where it does not own the inventory or fulfilment assets. Its key USP is its industry-low fulfilment cost leveraging its in-house Valmo platform. Its use of AI to improve user experience has been a key driver behind the rapid user growth. Nomura expects Meesho's net merchandise value (NMV) to grow at a CAGR of around 23 per cent over FY27-30F, driven initially by user acquisitions, followed by higher frequency in the later years.

The brokerage expects logistics spread and advertising revenue to rise from 1.5 per cent and 3 per cent of NMV in 1QFY27 to 2.8 per cent and 5 per cent in FY30F. This could drive adjusted Ebitda margin from -1.2 per cent in 1QFY27 to 2.9 per cent in FY30F. However, the current share price of Meesho leaves little room for error. Third-party logistics (3PL) disruptions and intensifying competition could create headwinds on margin improvement. "While Meesho has an early-mover advantage, we think both Amazon and Flipkart will try to increase their presence in QC and VC as these segments are growing faster than overall ecommerce," Nomura said, adding that the recent relaunch of Shopsy by Flipkart is a step in this direction. Amazon Bazaar is also targeting the value-commerce segment.