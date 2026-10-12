Meesho share price rallies 5%, nears record high in weak market; here's why

Meesho’s share price hit a 10-month high of ₹245.45, rallying 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deal amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market after the e-commerce company reported 75 per cent Y-o-Y growth in orders on day 1 of its Mega Blockbuster Sale, with transacting customers increasing 60 per cent.

The stock price of Meesho is quoting at its highest level since December 2025. It hit a record high of ₹254.65 on December 18, 2025.

At 10:01 AM, Meesho was trading 4.6 per cent higher at ₹243.50, compared to a 0.24 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 20.82 million shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Meanwhile, in the past month, Meesho has outperformed the market by surging 15 per cent, against a 2.3 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Further, thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock has soared 34 per cent, compared to a 15.2 per cent fall in the benchmark index. What’s driving Meesho’s share price? Meesho is a multi-sided technology platform driving e-commerce in India by connecting consumers, sellers, logistics partners, and content creators. As India’s largest e-commerce platform by Annual Transacting Users and Placed Orders, the platform has built innovative technology to create an accessible and affordable e-commerce ecosystem for a billion Indians.

“The Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale 2026 opened to strong demand across India, with Day 1 orders growing 75 per cent YoY. As India’s largest e-commerce platform by Placed Orders, Meesho saw orders peak at over 75,000 per minute within just 15 minutes of the sale going live, underscoring the scale at which festive demand came onto the platform. Transacting customers grew 60 per cent YoY, with strong demand across Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Beauty & Personal Care, Kids and Electronic Accessories,” the company said in an exchange filing. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The festive surge translated into strong momentum for sellers on Day 1. Seller participation grew sharply, with transacting sellers up 63 per cent YoY, while transacting sellers from Tier 4+ markets doubled YoY. Sellers receiving their first-ever Meesho order on Day 1 grew 43 per cent YoY. The growth reflects the breadth of festive demand on the platform, creating opportunities for more sellers across categories and geographies to participate in the festive season, Meesho said.

ICICI Securities' view on consumer discretionary Separately, Amazon and Flipkart reported strong starts to their 2026 festive sales, with Amazon recording 100 per cent YoY growth in products ordered during the opening phase of its Great Indian Festival. Flipkart recorded 6.3 million concurrent users during the opening hour of its Big Billion Days sale, while new customers increased 34 per cent. Demand remained broad-based across fashion, beauty, and apparel, with smaller cities contributing significantly to platform activity, ICICI Securities said in a note. The strong start to festive sales is encouraging, particularly amid inflationary pressures that were expected to weigh on consumer spending and discretionary demand. Higher order volumes, increased customer participation, and broad-based traction across categories indicate improving consumption momentum, with demand from smaller cities further supporting the trend. While the sustainability of this momentum through the festive season remains to be monitored, the initial trends are positive for discretionary categories, particularly fashion, beauty, and apparel, the brokerage firm said.

Meesho Q2 result preview Choice Institutional Equities expects consumption-tech companies to report healthy growth in the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27), supported by strong user engagement, expanding ecosystems and improving monetisation. Performance is likely to remain mixed, with Nazara and Meesho expected to deliver strong growth, the brokerage firm said in its Q2 result preview. Analysts estimate Meesho to report a strong revenue growth of 28.5 per cent YoY, driven by the continued expansion of its seller ecosystem and annual transacting user base. Net Merchandise Value (NMV) is expected to increase by 17.2 per cent YoY to ₹ 12,300 crore, supported by robust order growth, while average order value (AOV) is likely to remain stable. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins are likely to improve on a YoY basis to -4.8 per cent due to gradual improvement in contribution margin, supported by logistics normalisation and steady progress in ad monetisation, the brokerage firm said.