Meesho shares drop 6% after Q1 results; net loss narrows to ₹133-cr

Shares of Meesho, the e-commerce platform, came under pressure on Friday, July 24, after the company reported its financial results for the first quarter of FY27 ended June 30, 2026.

The stock declined 6.05 per cent to ₹177.5 per share on the NSE following the announcement. At 10:52 AM, it was trading at ₹180.24, down 4.61 per cent from its previous close. By comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was at 23,647, down 222 points, or 0.93 per cent.

For the June quarter, Meesho reported a net loss of ₹133 crore, compared with ₹289 crore in the year-ago period, according to its shareholder letter. Loss before tax also narrowed to ₹132.8 crore from ₹240 crore a year earlier.

Marketplace revenue from operations rose 48 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,707 crore, supported by improved delivery conversion through lower cancellations and Return-to-Origin (RTO) rates, along with higher platform monetisation. Net Merchandise Value (NMV) increased 34 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,614 crore. Annual Transacting Users (ATUs) grew 29 per cent year-on-year to 274 million, while purchase frequency improved to 10.3 transactions per user annually. Placed orders rose 29 per cent to 725 million during the quarter. The company's contribution margin expanded to 4.6 per cent of NMV, up 54 basis points sequentially, driven by logistics efficiencies and improved platform monetisation. Marketplace Adjusted Ebitda improved to (1.2 per cent) of NMV, while Last Twelve Months (LTM) Free Cash Flow improved by around 15 per cent to (₹537 crore) from (₹633 crore) in the previous quarter.

Management commentary Commenting on the performance, Dhiresh Bansal, chief financial officer at Meesho, said the company's first-quarter performance reflected the strength of its operating model. "Our Q1 performance reflects the strength of Meesho's operating model. We delivered 34 per cent year-on-year NMV growth, while Contribution Margin expanded to 4.6 per cent, Marketplace Adjusted EBITDA improved to (1.2 per cent) of NMV, and Last Twelve Months Free Cash Flow improved by approximately 15 per cent. This quarter also marked our strongest Contribution Margin and Marketplace Adjusted Ebidta since listing, despite higher fuel costs and minimum wage increases in certain states, reflecting the structural improvements we've made across our platform.