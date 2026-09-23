Meesho shares worth ₹900 cr change hands in SoftBank arm's mega block deal

The Nifty 50 posted its highest close since September 10 on Wednesday as Brent crude slipped below $100 a barrel on hopes of US-Iran diplomacy, with metal stocks and Bajaj Finance driving the gains. It was also the day when the market absorbed block deals worth more than ₹2,700 crore across seven stocks.

Nearly ₹900 crore of Meesho’s shares were sold on Wednesday in a block deal just a day after a UBS report gave the fashion retailer a “Buy” rating. About 3.86 crore shares at ₹233 each were exchanged in the deal, marking the second major liquidity event for the stock this month following Softbank's previous offloading of its stake for ₹1,650 crore.

RPS WOS II LLC, led by ex-Softbank managing partner Kabir Misra, sold ₹899.7 crore, marking 0.84 per cent of its stake in the deal, while the Government of Singapore and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund were the two biggest buyers, purchasing ₹307.5 crore and ₹179.9 crore, respectively. Meesho’s stock closed 1.6 per cent lower on the NSE at ₹236.37 on Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s close of ₹240.19. The UBS report said that Meesho's focus on value commerce in a low-income yet digitally savvy market like India opens a sizeable growth opportunity. It projected Meesho’s net merchandise value (NMV) to grow at a 28 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from financial year 2025-26 (FY26) to FY31, benefiting from an expanding user base (592 million by FY31 versus 264 million in FY26) and increased order frequency (from 10 to 16). With ad revenue at 5-6 per cent of NMV, the bank estimated a contribution margin and adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin of 6.2 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively, by FY30.