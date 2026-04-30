Meesho shares zoom 12%; JPMorgan initiates coverage with 'Overweight'

JPMorgan has initiated coverage on Meesho with an 'Overweight' rating and price target of ₹215, implying an upside of 13.5 per cent from its current market price of ₹189.4.

At 12:12 PM, Meesho’s share price was trading 9.6 per cent higher at ₹189.4 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.28 per cent at 76,501.97. Intra-day Meesho shares zoomed 11.9 per cent to ₹193.45 per share.

The brokerage values Meesho at 35x FY30 EV/Ebitda, discounted back to FY28, and expects Ebitda and free cash flow (FCF) CAGRs of 170 per cent and 52 per cent, respectively, over FY28-31, post break-even.

NMV growth can outpace user growth JPMorgan expects Meesho's net merchandise value (NMV) to scale at a 23 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-31, without relying on aggressive annual transacting user (ATU) targets. The brokerage attributed this to rising platform frequency — expected to exceed 12 transactions per user from FY30 — and falling return-to-origin (RTO) rates. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Mall and Content Commerce, each contributing approximately 5 per cent of NMV currently and growing at a 50 per cent CAGR over FY26-31, reduce the burden on the core platform to a more modest 16 per cent CAGR.

Advertising: The key undermonetised lever JPMorgan sees advertising as the most significant value unlock for Meesho. The platform's ad take-rate stands at just 1.8 per cent of gross merchandise value (GMV), compared to approximately 3.7 per cent for global peers — indicating substantial headroom. Three levers can drive improvement: an increase in the number of paying sellers (JPMorgan estimates approximately 60 per cent currently), higher monetisation per paying seller (current spend is below 50 per cent of ad budget), and growth in Mall and branded goods. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins are expected to expand to 4 per cent by FY31, driven primarily by this ad take-rate expansion.

Logistics cost pullback a one-off, not structural CHECK Q4 Results Today A key debate around Meesho has been the decline in logistics monetisation in Q2 and Q3. JPMorgan views this as a one-off stemming from third-party logistics (3PL) consolidation, rather than a structural deterioration, and expects a recovery in FY27 as Meesho improves volume planning. The brokerage expects Valmo — Meesho's logistics arm to peak out at 65-70 per cent, balancing economics with operational resilience. Premium user optionality Meesho has built a strong franchise in Tier 3 and below markets, complementary to mainstream e-commerce and quick commerce players. With a broadening SKU mix — expanding from fashion into home and kitchen and beauty and personal care (BPC) — the platform has the option to extend its addressable market to metro and Tier 1 customers through its Mall initiative, providing additional upside optionality.