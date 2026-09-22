Currently, Meesho quotes 110 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹111 per share. The company made its stock market debut on December 10, 2025.

Meesho operates a multi-sided marketplace, connecting consumers, sellers, logistics providers, and content creators, creating a self-reinforcing flywheel that drives platform adoption and sustains its cost advantage. Unlike traditional retailers and other internet platforms, Meesho's business model is truly asset-light requiring limited capex on physical infra or inventory.

Meesho – Key takeaways from Jefferies Forum

Internet stocks drew the strongest investor engagement, given the large & growing total addressable market (TAM), increasing frequency, and improving monetisation.

Meesho targets a 25 per cent Net Merchandise Value (NMV) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over five years, with scale benefits expected to support margins over time.

Contribution margins are expected to reach 5.5 per cent in the next 12 months and 8.5 per cent by FY31 (4.6 per cent in the June 2026 quarter (Q1)), driven by logistics margin expansion and higher ad-monetisation. Growth remains the priority, with part of the efficiency gains expected to be passed back to consumers.