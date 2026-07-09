Metal companies may post stronger Q1 on higher prices, better realisations

Dealers say retail steel demand weakened after the Iran war due to gas unavailability. However, the government's infrastructure spending was steady. Long steel prices may be close to a bottom. Some producers are operating at or below contribution margins. Inventory build-up will occur only once the monsoon ends. Current inventory is healthy, but not excessive.

There may be a QoQ EBITDA decline for steel companies, driven by lower volumes compared with a strong Q4 base and higher coking coal costs. However, better HRC pricing and higher realisations may offset this. Domestic HRC prices were up 9 per cent YoY and 7 per cent QoQ in Q1, after rising 11 per cent YoY and 12 per cent QoQ in Q4 FY26. In July, prices have pulled back slightly. The safeguard duty leaves domestic HRC prices at a 9 per cent discount to Chinese imports.