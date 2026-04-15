Metal stocks rally as US-Iran talk hopes lift sentiment; Hind Copper up 6%

Shares of Metal sector companies advanced as much as 6 per cent in trade on Wednesday, amid an overall upbeat sentiment in the market. Nifty Metal index gained 2.55 per cent, logging an intra-day high at 12,644.15.

At 10:50 AM, among the individual stocks, Hindustan Copper jumped 5.6 per cent, followed by Welspun Corp, Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco, Adani Enterprises, NMDC, APL Apollo Tubes, and Vedanta, rising over 2 per cent each. Among others, National Aluminium (Nalco), Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Jindal Stainless, and Steel Authority of India (Sail) gained over 1 per cent each.

In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,196.60 levels, up by 353.95 points or 1.48 per cent.

Buying in the sector came amid an overall positive market amid optimism around progress in US-Iran negotiations, which helped ease geopolitical tensions and lift global investor sentiment. Additionally, Copper prices surged above $6 per pound, hovering near six-week highs as the US and Iran indicated willingness to resume elections. Supply concerns after China's sulphuric acid export ban also supported the rally. US President Donald Trump has indicated that negotiations with Iran could resume in the next two days in Pakistan. Additionally, Israel and Lebanon agreed to hold further negotiations at a mutually agreed time and place. Metal sector Q4 earnings preview According to Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) performance was largely supported by the non-ferrous segment. However, a sharp recovery in steel prices is expected to drive improved performance in the ferrous sector in Q4FY26. Steel prices have rebounded strongly after bottoming out in December 2025.

The brokerage said India continues to remain central to the global ferrous growth narrative, supported by robust infrastructure spending, ongoing urbanisation, and manufacturing-led expansion. Domestic spot HRC prices have risen by 30 per cent since December 2025 to around ₹59,500/tonne, while primary rebar prices are up 29.5 per cent to about ₹60,000/tonne over the same period. At the same time, a similar upward trend has been seen in aluminium prices since March 2026. Supply disruptions in the Middle East have impacted around 9 per cent of global aluminium supply, driving prices higher by nearly $430/tonne since the end of February 2026, the brokerage said in its note.

On the cost front, key ferrous raw materials, particularly coking coal, have increased to about $251/tonne in Q4 FY26 (average), while domestic blended iron ore prices have risen by ₹150–200/tonne during the quarter. Additionally, higher global shipping costs have added to the overall cost pressure. Despite this, the rise in steel realisations is expected to more than offset the increase in raw material costs. Current spot steel prices are still higher by around ₹3,000–5,000/tonne compared to the Q4 average, which is likely to support momentum into Q1FY27. Similarly, Axis Securities expects steel companies to deliver Ebitda growth both on a yearly and sequential basis, supported by seasonal improvement in volumes and a recovery in steel prices. This uptrend is aided by safeguard duties and healthy post-monsoon demand from the construction sector. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.