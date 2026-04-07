Metal stocks up 22% from Mar lows; Analyst sees up to 18% upside in these 3

Ajit Mishra expects upside momentum to continue in metal shares for now. Among individual stocks he predicts up to 18% upside in Jindal Steel, National Aluminium and NMDC.

Metal stocks outlook: Jindal Steel, NMDC, National Aluminium can rally up to 18%, says Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking.