Metal stocks up 22% from Mar lows; Analyst sees up to 18% upside in these 3

Metals and mining related stocks have rallied up to 22 per cent from their respective March 2026 lows in the last 9 trading sessions. Lloyds Metals & Energy and National Aluminium up 22 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively, were the top gainers in the recent pullback. Among others, Welspun Corp, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper, Vedanta, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Hindustan Zinc advanced in the range of 10-15 per cent, shows NSE data. The Nifty Metal index surged 8 per cent, while the Nifty 50 roe 2 per cent in the same period. On Tuesday, the Nifty Metal index was among the top gainers, up 1.3 per cent with Vedanta and Hindalco as top movers. Domestic brokerage firm Anand Rathi believes the ferrous sector will outperform in the Q4 earnings preview amid a rebound in steel prices. "India remains at the center of the global ferrous growth story, underpinned by strong infrastructure spending, continued urbanization, and manufacturing-led expansion. Domestic spot HRC prices have increased by ~30 per cent since Dec 2025 to ~₹59,500/tonne, while spot primary rebar prices have risen by ~29.5 per cent to ~₹60,000/tonne over the same period," highlighted the report. Among the pack, Anand Rathi prefers Lloyds SME, Tata Steel and Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys. A similar uptrend was observed in the aluminium sector since Mar 2026. On-going disruptions in the Middle East have impacted ~9 per cent of global aluminium supply, leading to a price increase of ~$430/tonne since end-Feb 2026, the report added. Ajit Mishra, SVP Research at Religare Broking reckons that metal stocks have outperformed, with select stocks trading near 52-week highs, with charts indicating a likely continuation in the trend. The analyst expects Jindal Steel, National Aluminium and NMDC shares to rally up to 18 per cent from current levels. Here's a detailed technical outlook on these 3 metal stocks.
Jindal Steel
Current Market Price: ₹1,148
Ajit Mishra expects Jindal Steel to rally to ₹1,320 - ₹1,350 levels amid the current momentum. He reckons traders can use ₹1,050 as a stop for existing positions at the counter. This translates into an upside potential of 17.6 per cent.
National Aluminium (Nalco)
Current Market Price: ₹414
National Aluminium seems to be forming a higher base around ₹383 - ₹385 levels, which can be used as a stop for now, says Mishra. On the upside, the stock can potentially jump to ₹445 levels.
NMDC
Current Market Price: ₹81.30
NMDC can be bought with a stop of ₹74, for a positional target of ₹92, suggesting upside potential of around 13 per cent from current levels, says the analyst. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Disclosure: Religare Broking has recommended NMDC stock to its clients in April 2026.