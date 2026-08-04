MF buyers lose out, redeemers gain as CAS anomaly distorts NAVs

The impact on active funds would have varied depending on their portfolios. Schemes with larger allocations to stocks such as Titan, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv — which saw the biggest jump during the CAS — would have witnessed a bigger change in NAVs than their benchmark indices.

Chief executive officers at five fund houses told Business Standard that Monday's subscriptions and redemptions would be processed at the applicable day-end NAVs, in line with the prevailing framework.

"Mutual funds have to value portfolios using the official closing prices. Whatever the exchange closing price is, that becomes the NAV. Market inefficiencies do occur, but they usually even out over time. A one-day distortion may look significant, but over a three- to six-month period it is unlikely to have a material impact on investors," said one of the CEOs.