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MF investor growth slows further as equities falter, launches decline

Industry adds 4.4 million new investors in first 9 months of 2026, slowest since covid-hit 2020

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Mutual fund investor additions slow to 4.4 million till September as market volatility and fewer new fund launches weigh on growth.
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2026 | 10:18 PM IST
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The mutual fund (MF) investor growth trajectory remains on the slower side for the second consecutive year, coinciding with the weakness in equity market and a slowdown in new fund launches.  The industry has added 4.4 million net new investors in calendar year 2026 (CY26) till September. This is the slowest pace of additions since 2023, when the industry had added 3.7 million investors in the first 9 months. 
The unique MF investor count is the total number of PANs registered with the industry. At the end of September 2026, the total investor count was 63.3 million, shows industry data sourced by Business Standard. 
The MF investor growth — along with other metrics like folios and assets under management — has traditionally been dependent on the equity market performance. 
 
Fund houses had added about 10 million investors in each of 2021 and 2024 when the equity market was witnessing a bull run. In the rest of the years post covid, the additions have been around 5-6 million. 
Experts said the additions in 2026, while seeming low, is closer to the average pace of growth seen by the industry. 
“2024 proved exceptional, and it is advisable to treat it as an outlier rather than a standard benchmark. The influx of new investors closely aligns with market sentiment; the robust 2024 rally attracted many first-time and short-term participants. However, since then, market conditions have become more volatile, and regulators have imposed stricter guidelines on higher-risk trading, which has understandably slowed new sign-ups,” said Vipul Bhowar, executive director, head of equities, Waterfield Advisors. 
Aditya Agarwal, cofounder of Wealthy.in, said the growth is actually on a strong footing considering the volatility and global uncertainties. 
“Adding 4.4 million new investors in a year of volatile markets, a rate hike and geopolitical uncertainty is a sign of resilience, not weakness. The pace is almost the same as last year. It was 2024 that was the exception, when an unusually strong market brought first-time investors in at a record pace. New investors naturally take their cue from recent returns, and the past two years have been choppier,” said the Cofounder of the wealth management platform for mutual fund distributors. 
While the market performance is an important metric, investor addition also depends on new fund launches by fund houses. The launches as well as the investor interest for new fund offerings have declined in the past two years. 
“New fund offering collections fell to a five-year low of about ₹1,759 crore in this year’s April-June quarter, as tighter regulation reduced the thematic launches that historically brought in new PANs. New fund launches were the industry’s most effective acquisition channel, and that channel has quietened,” said Akshat Garg, head-research & product at Choice Wealth.
   

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Topics :Mutual FundsInvestorsEquity markets

First Published: Oct 25 2026 | 10:17 PM IST

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