MF investor growth slows further as equities falter, launches decline

“Adding 4.4 million new investors in a year of volatile markets, a rate hike and geopolitical uncertainty is a sign of resilience, not weakness. The pace is almost the same as last year. It was 2024 that was the exception, when an unusually strong market brought first-time investors in at a record pace. New investors naturally take their cue from recent returns, and the past two years have been choppier,” said the Cofounder of the wealth management platform for mutual fund distributors.