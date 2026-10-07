MFs, advisers adopt 'wait-and-watch' stance on duration after RBI rate rise

Debt fund managers struck a cautious note on government bonds, particularly longer-duration securities, following the RBI’s MPC announcements on Wednesday. The policy, delivered against the backdrop of persistent global risks, marked the beginning of a rate-increase cycle that fund managers believe could cumulatively amount to 100 basis points (bps) or more.

A rise in interest rates is negative for bonds, particularly longer-duration securities, as it leads to a decline in their prices and results in mark-to-market losses for investors.

According to most debt mutual fund managers, the current astrategy is to focus on accruals or carry (interest income) while waiting for the right opportunity to add duration through higher-duration government bonds.

“Our preference today is to earn carry at the shorter end, stay patient on duration and use periods of yield repricing to gradually add duration when the risk-reward becomes more favourable,” Axis Mutual Fund said in a note on Wednesday. Edelweiss MF and Bandhan MF shared a similar view. “Interest rates generally peak out at the later stages of a rate-increase cycle. Until there is greater visibility on the peak in policy rates, investors should focus on accruals,” said Edelweiss MF. “We remain conservatively to very conservatively positioned on duration risk across a host of our fixed income funds. We will look closely for any signs of moderation in the global themes,” said Suyash Choudhary, chief investment officer, fixed income at Bandhan MF.