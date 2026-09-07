MFs place heavy bets on fresh offerings; ICICI Pru, SBI lead allocation

Indian mutual funds (MFs) are placing high-conviction bets on newly listed companies. Logistics platform Shadowfax Technologies and media tech player Amagi Media Labs have emerged as the most bought stocks by asset managers. Capitalising on post-listing momentum, heavy institutional flows have gravitated towards these two counters, led by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund leads the top-tier individual allocations in absolute money terms, committing ₹1,019.6 crore to Shadowfax Technologies. The position gives the fund house a 6.95 per cent stake in the logistics firm, which carries a market capitalisation (mcap) of ₹14,680 crore and has surged 136.44 per cent since its debut. Ownership in Shadowfax remains concentrated among premier asset managers, with Nippon India Mutual Fund holding an additional ₹360.9 crore position (a 2.46 per cent stake) and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund holding ₹232.0 crore (1.58 per cent).