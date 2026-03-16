MFs pump funds into private lenders in Feb; pare exposure to SBI

Mutual funds (MFs) continued to raise exposure to private sector banking stocks in February, extending the buying trend seen in the previous month. HDFC Bank garnered the highest net inflows for the second consecutive month in February as fund managers deployed around Rs 7,000 crore in the private lender last month, shows an analysis by Prime MF Database.

In January, MFs had invested around Rs 11,300 crore in the same stock.

ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank also remained among the top five that witnessed the highest net inflows for the second month in a row. In February, MFs deployed Rs 5,429 crore into ICICI Bank and Rs 3,075 crore into Kotak Mahindra Bank.