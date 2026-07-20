Mid, small-cap funds stay retail favourites despite valuation fears: ICRA

Retail investors continue to back mid- and small-cap mutual funds despite concerns over elevated valuations, driven by long-term wealth creation goals, steady systematic investment plan ( SIP ) inflows and confidence in India's growth story, according to a report by ICRA Analytics.

Data compiled by the report from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed investor participation in both categories remained resilient over the past two years. Mid-cap fund folios increased from 1.53 crore in June 2024 to 2.55 crore in June 2026, while small-cap fund folios rose from 2.03 crore to 2.87 crore during the same period.

Together, the two categories now account for over 32 per cent of all open-ended equity fund folios, making them among the most preferred equity fund segments.

According to ICRA Analytics, the sustained investor interest has been supported by disciplined investing through SIPs, which has helped investors navigate short-term market volatility and valuation concerns through regular investments. Investors also continue to view several mid- and small-cap companies as potential future large-cap businesses, sustaining flows into these segments. The report showed that average monthly net inflows remained strong over the past year. Mid-cap funds attracted average monthly inflows of around ₹4,777 crore, while small-cap funds received about ₹4,776 crore. According to ICRA, strong historical returns have also aided investor confidence. As of June 30, 2026, mid-cap funds delivered a three-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.76 per cent and a five-year CAGR of 16.33 per cent. Small-cap funds generated a three-year CAGR of 17.68 per cent and a five-year CAGR of 17.06 per cent. In comparison, large-cap funds posted returns of 10.65 per cent over three years and 10.22 per cent over five years.

The growth in investor participation was also reflected in assets under management (AUM). Mid-cap fund AUM increased from ₹4.32 lakh crore in June 2025 to ₹5.06 lakh crore in June 2026, while small-cap fund AUM rose from ₹3.55 lakh crore to ₹4.30 lakh crore over the same period. According to the report, the increase was driven by both market appreciation and continued fresh investments. "Despite elevated valuations, investor participation in mid-cap and small-cap funds continues to remain resilient, reflecting growing confidence in India's long-term growth prospects. The increasing adoption of SIPs has fundamentally changed investor behaviour by encouraging disciplined investing and reducing the tendency to react to short-term market volatility. While valuation risks cannot be ignored, investors continue to view these segments as an opportunity to participate in the next generation of India's growth companies," said Ashwini Kumar, Senior Vice President and Head, Market Data, ICRA Analytics.