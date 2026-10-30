Mid-, small-caps under pressure; Suzlon, Swiggy, STL, HFCL plunge up to 10%

Shares of midcap and smallcap companies were under pressure with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices falling by up to 2 per cent each in intraday trade after a sharp decline in the stock prices of Suzlon Energy Swiggy , Sterlite Technologies (STL) and HFCL.

At 12:31 PM, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 index were down 0.60 per cent and 1.24 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 0.62 per cent. However, in the past four trading days, the Nifty Midcap 100 index rallied 4 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index surged 6 per cent, against a 1.5 per cent gain in the Nifty 50 till Thursday.

Suzlon Energy, Blue Star Company, Swiggy, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Dixon Technologies, Tube Investments of India, UPL and Voltas from the Nifty Midcap 100 index declined between 4-10 per cent Sigility, Cohance Lifesciences, Redington, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Welspun Corp, Kirloskar Oil Engines, R R Kabel, Pine Labs, Computer Age Management Services, STL, HFCL, IFCI, MTAR Technologies, Inox Wind and Amber Enterprises from the Nifty Smallcap 100 index were down in the range of 5-7 per cent in intraday trade. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 500 pts, Nifty tops 23,100; Sun Pharma gains 3% ahead of Q2 result Among individual stocks, Suzlon Energy tanked 10 per cent to ₹33.23, hitting a multiyear low on the NSE in intraday trade. The stock quoted at its lowest level since November 2023, as analysts believe margins and growth prospects for Suzlon would be under pressure FY28 onwards due to limited India market (7–8GW pa) and increasing competition (15–20GW industry capacity), not to mention growing pains of a single-product company. All in all, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities said they are downgrading Suzlon to ADD (from BUY) with a revised target price of ₹40 (earlier ₹46) based on 12x Sep’28E earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (implied 20x Sep’28 EPS).

Share price of Swiggy slipped 6 per cent to ₹174.50 in intraday deals amid heavy volume. The stock hit a record low of ₹174.20 on October 26, 2026. A combined 22.6 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. ICICI Securities in a note said that volatility is expected to remain elevated, supported by heightened Middle East geopolitical tensions, rising Brent crude oil prices, and cautious positioning ahead of the US midterm elections. "The crude oil headwind is getting stronger with Brent rising above $117. There are reports of the US likely resuming strikes against Iran after the mid-term elections which are due on November 3rd. Even though FII selling has turned weak with occasional buys in recent days, the market construct appears unfavourable for a rally,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.