Redington, NCC & 3 SMID stocks may soar up to 23%: Rohan Shah, Asit C Mehta

Zydus Wellness

Redington

The stock has been in a strong structural uptrend since 2022, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows. Rising prices accompanied by robust volumes indicate sustained buying strength. Historically, the stock has repeatedly taken support near the 61.8 per cent retracement level of its previous upswing before resuming its upward trajectory. Recently, the stock rebounded from the same support zone while holding above the rising trendline, signaling a possible continuation of the prevailing uptrend. One can consider buying on dips with a stop-loss below ₹200 for upside targets of ₹245–₹250. NCC Last close: ₹167 The stock has remained under pressure since late 2024 and has corrected over 64 per cent from its record high levels. Recently, the stock staged a strong rebound after finding support around its multi-year polarity zone (previous resistance turning into support), which coincides with the Monthly 100-Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the stock has formed a bullish Marubozu candlestick pattern, supporting the positive bias. One can consider buying on dips with a stop-loss below ₹156 for upside targets of ₹185–₹192 levels. Vardhman Textiles (VTL) Last close: ₹605 The stock has been in a strong structural uptrend since 2022, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows. Rising prices accompanied by robust volumes indicate sustained buying strength.Historically, the stock has repeatedly taken support near the 61.8 per cent retracement level of its previous upswing before resuming its upward trajectory. Recently, the stock rebounded from the same support zone while holding above the rising trendline, signaling a possible continuation of the prevailing uptrend.One can consider buying on dips with a stop-loss below ₹200 for upside targets of ₹245–₹250.Last close: ₹167The stock has remained under pressure since late 2024 and has corrected over 64 per cent from its record high levels. Recently, the stock staged a strong rebound after finding support around its multi-year polarity zone (previous resistance turning into support), which coincides with the Monthly 100-Exponential Moving Average (EMA).Additionally, the stock has formed a bullish Marubozu candlestick pattern, supporting the positive bias. One can consider buying on dips with a stop-loss below ₹156 for upside targets of ₹185–₹192 levels.Last close: ₹605

The stock has registered a breakout from an Ascending Triangle pattern that had been developing for more than four years. The breakout suggests resumption of the broader uptrend. The move has been backed by strong volume activity, indicating strengthening buying interest and positive market sentiment. One can consider buying on dips with a stop-loss below ₹550 for an upside target of ₹675 levels. Aarti Industries Last close: ₹485 The stock has registered a breakout from a potential Double Bottom pattern, indicating a possible trend reversal. The breakout has been accompanied by strong volume activity and supportive momentum indicators, reinforcing the bullish setup. Additionally, the stock has reclaimed its short- and medium-term moving averages, suggesting improvement in the overall trend and complementing the positive price structure. One can consider buying with a stop-loss below ₹450 for an upside target of 550 levels. (Rohan Shah, Technical Analyst, Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Limited (Or ACMIIL Research)) Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. The stock has registered a breakout from an Ascending Triangle pattern that had been developing for more than four years. The breakout suggests resumption of the broader uptrend. The move has been backed by strong volume activity, indicating strengthening buying interest and positive market sentiment.One can consider buying on dips with a stop-loss below ₹550 for an upside target of ₹675 levels.Last close: ₹485The stock has registered a breakout from a potential Double Bottom pattern, indicating a possible trend reversal. The breakout has been accompanied by strong volume activity and supportive momentum indicators, reinforcing the bullish setup.Additionally, the stock has reclaimed its short- and medium-term moving averages, suggesting improvement in the overall trend and complementing the positive price structure. One can consider buying with a stop-loss below ₹450 for an upside target of 550 levels.

Top midcap, smallcap stock ideas by Rohan Shah, technical analyst at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Limited.Last close: ₹513The stock has been undergoing consolidation since September 2021, with the overall structure resembling a Volatility Contraction Pattern (VCP), suggesting sustained accumulation by institutional participants.In the previous month, the stock registered a strong breakout from the consolidation range backed by healthy volumes, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. Buying on dips can be considered with a stop-loss below ₹470 for medium-term targets of ₹575 and ₹630. This translates into an upside potential of around 22.8 per cent from its last close.Last close: ₹219