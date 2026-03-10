Middle East crisis to boost defence demand; Motilal Oswal favours 4 stocks

However, the brokerage pointed that near-term challenges may arise from supply chain disruptions, particularly in sourcing specialised components and imported subsystems, which could impact execution timelines for certain defence platforms.

According to MOFSL, rising geopolitical tensions could lead to higher global demand for defence equipment, including missiles, air-defence systems, surveillance technologies, and electronic warfare solutions. In fiscal year 2025-25 (FY25), the Middle East accounted for about 26 per cent of global arms imports, and this share could rise further. Along with NATO’s push for higher defence spending by member nations and increased budget allocations by the Indian government, analysts believe the total addressable market (TAM) for domestic defence companies could expand. This may benefit Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Solar Industries India, Astra Microwave Products and Zen Technologies.

Supply chain disruption is a key risk

Analysts said India depends heavily on Israel for critical defence components, with nearly half of the country’s air defence and sensor imports sourced from there.

"India’s purchases from Israel are concentrated in advanced components and platforms for missiles, loitering ammunition and precision strike weapons; also air defence systems and sensors for radars and optical systems," the brokerage said.

A prolonged conflict in the Middle East could disrupt the supply chain for these essential components.

Higher defence capex boosts AoN approvals

The Union Budget 2026 has raised defence capital expenditure by 18 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.2 trillion in FY27BE, providing strong funding visibility to support the large pipeline of AoN approvals cleared so far in FY26. So far, AoNs worth over ₹7 trillion have been approved across multiple platforms and systems. These approvals are expected to convert into tenders, contract awards, and execution over the next 2–2.5 years, ensuring a steady inflow of orders for defence manufacturers, the brokerage said.