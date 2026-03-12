Shares of infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) have been under pressure since the start of the West Asia crisis. During Thursday’s trade, L&T shares extended losses for the second straight session, falling 2.6 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹3,737.05 on the BSE.

As per ACE Equity data, L&T shares closed in the red in six of the nine trading sessions between February 26 and March 11. During the period, the stock declined as much as ₹442.3 apiece, or 11 per cent, eroding nearly ₹60,843.29 crore, or 10 per cent in market capitalisation after the US and Israel jointly launched joint strikes on Iran.

L&T’s market capitalisation stood at ₹5,27,994.10 crore at the close of March 11, down from ₹5,88,837.39 crore on February 27, when the stock was trading at ₹4,280.55, data showed. At last check on Thursday, the stock was trading 1 per cent lower at ₹3,800, with a market capitalisation of ₹5,23,626.53 crore. L&T shares have come under pressure over worries that the escalating Middle East conflict could ‌disrupt the company's projects in the region, ultimately impacting its financial performance. The recent selling in L&T, Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital said, reflects investor concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions and the company’s exposure to the Middle East.

"L&T derives a significant portion of its revenue from the Gulf region and government-led infrastructure projects there. When geopolitical tensions escalate, it creates uncertainty around project execution and spending," he said. ALSO READ: QSR stocks in a soup on LPG shortage | BSE Power index soars 3% L&T order book Notably, L&T has exposure to the Middle East through its hydrocarbon, infrastructure and energy engineering businesses, with the region contributing a large share of its international order book. According to CLSA, the Middle East accounts for a lion’s share of the company’s total order inflow, contributing around 33-35 per cent of overall flows. "Middle East accounts for 33–35% of L&T's inflows, ​backlog and revenue, ​and potential ??blockade of the Strait of Hormuz for March could shave 1.8 per cent off the consolidated earnings per share," ​CLSA said, according to a Reuters report.

At the end of the third quarter (December 31, 2025), L&T’s consolidated order book stood at ₹7.33 trillion, up 30 per cent Y-o-Y. Out of this, international orders constituted 49 per cent of the overall order book. Alone in the third quarter, L&T bagged orders worth ₹1.35 trillion (₹1.35 lakh crore), up 17 per cent Y-o-Y, out of which international orders accounted for 49 per cent, at ₹0.66 trillion (₹66,488 crore). ALSO READ: Household appliances TTK, Butterfly, Stove Kraft fall 14% from day's high L&T stock: Should you buy? Sharma, however, remains optimistic on the outlook of the company and said that the correction in L&T presents a buying opportunity as long-term prospects remain intact. He believes that the same developments could work in the company’s favour as reconstruction activity will follow in the coming quarters.

"Companies like L&T are well placed to secure rebuilding contracts in the coming quarters. In that sense, L&T's order inflows will only increase. Given that L&T is a blue-chip company and has seen a sharp correction, the counter appears to be reasonably priced. The decline offers a potential opportunity for long-term investors," he said. "Those who do not own L&T may consider adding it to their portfolio, while existing investors may use these dips to accumulate. Nonetheless, L&T is a stock worth holding in a portfolio," the analyst added. Pankaj Kumar, vice president, fundamental research, Kotak Securities, said that the view remains cautiously optimistic on L&T, while factoring in risks emerging from the Middle East. He said that Kotak has trimmed its earnings estimates as the crisis in the Middle East could delay the project execution. "We have 'Add' rating on L&T with a revised fair value of ₹4,000 from ₹4,350 earlier. We have cut our earnings estimates to factor in the crisis in the Middle East and its impact on execution and future order inflows. We have also factored in a lower value of IT subsidiaries in the fair value," he said. =========================