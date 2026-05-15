Mild fuel price hike may not significantly upend household budget

With the West Asia conflict moving into a stalemate, crude oil prices have remained stubbornly elevated above $100 per barrel (bbl) in the recent sessions, with the markets on tenterhooks regarding the longevity of the fragile ceasefire.

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) finally succumbed to the pressure from elevated global energy prices, hiking the retail selling prices (RSP) of petrol and diesel by Rs. 3/litre each. While this was inevitable, given the sizeable losses incurred by them, the hike is modest. This would provide marginal respite to the OMCs, and more hikes seem imminent, especially if crude oil prices sustain at the current levels.

This move is set to immediately reflect in a mild uptick in the CPI inflation readings. Petrol and diesel have a combined weight of 4.81 per cent in India’s CPI basket. Given that the increase comes in mid-month, the average fuel prices for May 2026 would reflect 50 per cent of the pass-through of the hike, with the balance seen in the next month. ALSO READ: OMCs hike petrol, diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre amid mounting losses We estimate the direct impact of this hike at around 8bps uptick each in the CPI inflation prints for May 2026 and June 2026, along with a mild indirect impact to the tune of around 10 bps, as higher fuel prices transmit into higher input costs and output prices. The April 2026 CPI inflation reading had come in at 3.5 per cent, slightly higher than March’s 3.4 per cent. We are now revising our forecast for May 2026 to 4.3 per cent from 4.1 per cent. Overall, on an annualised basis, the average CPI inflation print would be higher by ~25 bps.

The WPI inflation had already jumped to a massive 8.3 per cent in April 2026 and is now likely to print between 9-9.5 per cent in May 2026. ALSO READ: First of a few more fuel price hikes; markets to remain range-bound: Analysts This mild fuel price hike may not significantly upend household budgets. As per ICRA’s estimates, India had spent ~Rs. 6.0 trillion on petrol and ~Rs. 10.0 trillion on diesel in FY2026, although a large part of the latter would be by businesses. Assuming stable volumes, the 3 per cent RSP hike translates into an incremental amount of around Rs. 0.5 trillion. A part of this would be borne by households, which are likely to readjust spends to accommodate higher prices. However, if more RSP hikes follow through, a hit on discretionary spending is likely. Non-essential services may bear the brunt of belt tightening by households.

The RSP hike would have no immediate bearing on the Government of India’s (GoI) fiscal math. Nevertheless, fiscal pressures remain elevated. The excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel, along with higher fertiliser and fuel subsidy burden have strained the fisc. Additionally, the specter of a hit on tax collections and dividends by OMCs has raised fiscal slippage risks. On the positive side, the recent customs duty hikes on gold and silver will supplement tax collections. Assuming a 20 per cent dent in the value of such imports in fiscal 2026-27 (FY27) relative to the FY2026 levels of $84.6 billion on account of higher duties, the 9 percentage point (pp) hike in duties would net the GoI an additional around Rs. 0.5-0.6 trillion. This along with the Rs. 1.0 trillion Economic Stabilisation Fund (ESF) would provide some cushion against the sizeable fiscal slippage risks. At present, we project the GoI’s fiscal deficit to print at around 4.7 per cent of GDP in FY2027 as against the budgeted level of 4.3 per cent.

Both the higher RSPs on petrol and diesel, and the raised duties on gold and silver, would help contain the current account deficit. We still expect it to more than double to 2.0 per cent in FY2027 from 0.9 per cent in FY2026. In addition to the duration of the conflict and its effect on crude oil prices and RSPs, the impact of the El Nino on India’s monsoon rains remains a key factor to watch out for. Amidst all of this uncertainty, the Monetary Policy Committee meets in a few weeks. We expect it to remain on hold, for now.