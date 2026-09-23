Milky Mist Dairy Food surges 5%; up 127% from IPO price in five weeks

Milky Mist Dairy Food share price movement

Milky Mist Dairy Food’s (Milky Mist) share price was locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹317.30 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals with only buyers seen at the counter. Till 09:29 AM, a combined 2.34 million shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for eight lakh shares on the NSE and BSE.

The stock price of the dairy products company surpassed its previous high of ₹304.70 touched on September 15, 2026. Since listing on August 18, 2026, the market price of Milky Mist zoomed 75 per cent from the closing level of ₹181.45 on the BSE. Currently, the stock has more than doubled or skyrocketed 127 per cent against its issue price of ₹140 per share.

Milky Mist - overview Milky Mist is a packaged food company with a diversified portfolio of cheese, paneer, curd, ghee, yogurt, ice cream, chocolates, frozen foods, ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, marketed under Milky Mist and sub-brands SmartChef, Capella, Misty Lite, and recently acquired Briyas and Asal. Milky Mist, India’s fastest-growing packaged food company, announced the commissioning of Skyr and Greek Yogurt manufacturing plant using Ultrafiltration Technology at its integrated manufacturing facility in Perundurai, Tamil Nadu. Milky Mist was the first company in India back in 2022 to introduce Ultrafiltration technology for manufacturing Skyr and Greek Yogurt, responding early to consumers’ growing preference for high-protein nutrition.

ALSO READ: Hero Motors shares make lackluster debut, list at 2% discount to IPO price The expansion is expected to increase the availability of Milky Mist’s Skyr and Greek Yogurt portfolio, support future revenue growth and strengthen the company’s position in India’s rapidly developing high-protein dairy segment, the firm said. Brokerages view on Milky Mist Milky Mist is one of India’s fastest-growing packaged food companies, focused on value-added dairy products. Revenues grew at a 31 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY24-26, supported by its leadership in private packaged paneer with a 19 percent share in organised paneer and a 12 percent share in South India packaged cheese. Traditional paneer, cheese and curd contribute 60 per cent of revenue.

Milky Mist’s focus on premium value-added products, alongside the shift in its business mix, has driven ~200bps earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin expansion to 13.7 per cent in FY26 from 11.9 per cent in FY24. As newer, higher-value categories gain scale, continued premiumisation should remain an important driver of profitability. Improved profitability strengthened operating cash flows over the past 2 years, enabling the company to step up investments in capacity. New capacities are focused on premium products such as sweeteners and whey proteins, which should support category growth while further improving the product mix, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the IPO note.

Milky Mist has increasingly positioned itself towards premium value-added dairy products, which have characteristics closer to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses in terms of gross margins, distribution models and premium pricing. Given its strong revenue growth, leadership in key value-added dairy categories and premium positioning, the company may command a valuation premium, analyst at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said. Meanwhile, the Indian traditional value-added dairy products market was valued at approximately ₹5.6 trillion in fiscal 2026 and is projected to reach ₹10.0 trillion by fiscal 2031, implying a CAGR of 12.1 per cent. Growth is supported by rising disposable incomes, greater health awareness, increasing demand for premium and innovative dairy products, convenience and growing preference for high-protein foods.